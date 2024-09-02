NBA Rumors: Lakers' potential trades that could join LeBron James before starting training camp

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping a close watch on the trade market, hoping to secure a key addition to bolster their roster.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, winning is not just an aspiration—it’s an obligation. However, since their last championship win in 2020, one of the NBA’s most storied franchises has yet to secure another title. In light of this, the Lakers’ management is determined to surround LeBron James with top-tier talent to reclaim their place at the pinnacle of the league.

The organization is focused on enhancing the roster to ensure James, who remains a key figure, has the support needed to pursue another championship. The front office is actively exploring trade opportunities and roster adjustments with the goal of assembling a team capable of delivering another NBA title.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office made minimal changes this offseason, opting not to make significant moves in free agency. LeBron James, who had expressed willingness to take a pay cut to help the team pursue key players, ultimately signed a two-year, $101.3 million contract.

At present, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ roster features LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the primary high-impact players. Davis remains a significant force alongside James, but the rest of the team comprises largely emerging talent.

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand on the court together during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

With the Lakers missing out on key free-agent targets like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, the roster has shifted focus to younger players. This infusion of youth is expected to complement the veteran leadership of James and Davis as the Lakers look to build a competitive team for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lakers" star LeBron James reveals key to success in basketball"s clutch moments

Potential trade targets for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers currently face a challenging situation with no available cap space or roster room to make a late free agency addition. Despite these constraints, the team is actively exploring the trade market for players who could significantly boost their prospects for the 2024-25 season.

Several players on the trade market could provide an immediate impact and help enhance the Lakers’ chances of success. Here are a few key trade targets the Lakers might consider:

Advertisement

Jerami Grant – Portland Trail Blazers

Kyle Kuzma – Washington Wizards

Nikola Vucevic – Chicago Bulls

Cam Johnson – Brooklyn Nets

Bruce Brown – Toronto Raptors

Jordan Clarkson – Utah Jazz

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers’ front office is diligently exploring all available options to strengthen their roster. The team is thoroughly analyzing various trade scenarios to improve their chances for the 2024-25 season. The goal is to find the right additions that can elevate the team’s performance and address any gaps in their lineup.

Advertisement

LeBron James #23 and Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after a James score, in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a 113-103 Laker win at Staples Center on March 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny James: The Lakers’ gamble and enigma

While the Los Angeles Lakers did not secure a superstar addition during the free agency period, they made a significant statement in the NBA Draft. With the 55th pick, the Lakers chose Bronny James, marking a historic moment in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bronny’s selection represents more than just a strategic move; it’s a landmark event that ties the Lakers to LeBron James’s legacy in a profound way. By drafting Bronny, the Lakers not only add a promising young talent but also embrace a momentous connection to one of the sport’s most iconic figures: it will be the first time that father and son will share court.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores against Emmitt Matthews Jr. #16 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.