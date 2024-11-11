NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James reveals key mindset behind standout season performance

LeBron James has been putting up incredible performances this NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers and recently opened up about his mindset for approaching each game.

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown strong form early this season, with LeBron James leading the charge with stellar performances. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer recently shared the mindset fueling his remarkable play.

Even in his 22nd season, approaching age 40, James continues to play at an elite level. In the Lakers’ recent win over the Toronto Raptors, the King posted a triple-double with 19 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes.

After the game, James explained how he prepares to be the best player on the court. “I just try to give everything to the game outside of the game before the game even starts, if that makes sense,” LeBron said.

“I arrive here four to five hours before the game, and I’m already doing all the things to put me in position to be the best I can be when the fans are here and the ball is tipped and everybody’s going crazy,” he continued. “I’ve been blessed by the man above with some out-of-this-world ability from the beginning and then just took full advantage.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers asks for the crowd to quiet down as Anthony Davis #3 shots free throws against the Sacramento Kings. John McCoy/Getty Images

LeBron continues making NBA history

As the league’s oldest active player, age hasn’t stopped LeBron from continuing to leave his mark on NBA history. Adding to his extensive list of records, James hit another milestone in the win against the Raptors.

According to StatMamba, James became the oldest player in NBA history to notch back-to-back triple-doubles. He currently sits fifth on the NBA’s all-time triple-double leaderboard, ranking third among active players.

James reflects on his remarkable performance

Following his impressive showing in Lakers‘ win against the Raptors, LeBron addressed the impact of age on his game, showing that he’s far from slowing down as he nears 40.

“It’s pretty cool that with the amount of miles I’ve put on the tires, lack of tread on these tires, and I’m still able to get up and down the highway and do it at a high level,” James told reporters in the locker room after the game, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.