NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James reveals reason behind D’angelo Russell’s benching

The Los Angeles Lakers returned from a tough NBA five-game road trip with a disappointing 1-4 record, prompting coach JJ Redick to make some adjustments. One of the key changes was moving D’Angelo Russell to the bench in favor of Cam Reddish. Team leader LeBron James explained Redick’s reasoning behind the lineup change.

The Lakers’ bench had been struggling to put up points, so that was a primary reason Redick decided to shift Russell to the second unit. James praised Russell’s attitude, noting the player’s willingness to make the “sacrifice” for the team by coming off the bench.

“What allowed it to work was the sacrifices that DLo and Cam have continued to make, and obviously the biggest sacrifice is DLo going to the bench,” James said after the win. “It’s no secret that our bench has been struggling to find ways to score, and the best way to change that is to put a scorer on the bench.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“DLo came in and gave us a big-time push off the bench, and Cam did a good job of trying to make it tough on PG all night, so it was a complement that worked on both sides, offensively and defensively for our ball club,” James added.

Advertisement

Jared McCain #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers scores on a layup past Cam Reddish #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Harry How/Getty Images

Advertisement

JJ Redick offers high praise to Russell and Reddish

After the game, Redick praised both players for embracing their assigned roles and delivering on the court. “I felt both those guys starred in the roles they had tonight,” Redick said. “Cam took one shot in 27 minutes but had a huge impact on the game. Defensively, Paul George never got going at any point. In the first half, we had three smash screen assists from set plays, and I think Cam had two of them. That’s sacrifice, and it’s unselfishness.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Sixers Rookie reveals inspiring message from Lakers star LeBron James

“For DLo, I think he starred in that role as well,” he continued. “Big-time energy boost off the bench and a really efficient night for him. He just played really good basketball, but across the board, it was a team win for our group.”

Russell embraces his role

Russell opened up about the lineup change and, far from being frustrated, embraced the decision and showed his commitment to helping the team win. “I just wanted to win,” Russell stated. “So whatever it took—change of plans, whatever it is, whatever Coach needs—I try to get the win and be a part of that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My approach has been to be professional from day one, and I’m committed to it—through not playing, through coming off the bench, through whatever it may be. I’m egoless. So I just want to win,” he added.