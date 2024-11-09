NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis reveals how he’s managing with his foot injury

Anthony Davis missed the Los Angeles Lakers‘ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies due to a foot injury he’s been dealing with since the summer. Despite this, he has played in almost every game of the regular NBA season so far, even in the recent victory against the 76ers.

The injury flared up most noticeably during the Lakers’ defeat against the Detroit Pistons, prompting Davis to sit out the Grizzlies matchup after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. He returned for the game against the 76ers and explained what it takes to stay on the court despite the discomfort.

“Yeah, getting it loose enough to go out there and play. Then, just trying to manage it throughout the course of the game and make sure I’m staying loose so it doesn’t tighten back up on me,” Davis said.

“But it’s something we’re trying to manage and just keep finding ways to keeping it loose,” he continued. “It felt good for the most part. There were some parts of the game where it was really bothering me. But I think the off days, the days in between games, are the most crucial. I get the chance to really get some treatment on it and get it feeling good for when I’m in the game.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs with Andre Drummond #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a 116-106 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena. Harry How/Getty Images

Davis on the win over the 76ers

Davis highlighted key areas where the Lakers improved upon their disappointing 1-4 road trip as they returned to Los Angeles. “The things we talked about pregame, transition and getting back to us on both ends of the floor, I think we were able to do that,” Davis stated.

“Obviously, they’re missing their two big players with Joel (Embiid) and Tyrese (Maxey), but we always preach that it’s not about who we are playing, it’s about how we play,” he continued. “We just wanted to come out and be better on the defensive end, especially in the transition, and then be better on the offensive end with our execution. I think we did a good job with that tonight.”

Davis’ dominance with the Lakers

Anthony Davis has undoubtedly been the Lakers’ most potent offensive threat, putting up an impressive 32.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, proving he’s in incredible form this season.

