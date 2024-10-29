NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James shares symptoms he's been managing ahead of Game 5

Ahead of Game 5, LeBron James shared the symptoms he's been experiencing as he continues to compete for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA regular season.

In what was expected to be another routine game for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers against the Suns, the matchup ended with the team’s first loss of the NBA regular season under new head coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers, previously undefeated and among the top teams alongside the Thunder, were unable to secure the victory due to key errors, leading to frustration in the locker room. Redick was visibly upset, while the players reflected on the game’s outcome.

Despite the team’s struggles in certain plays, LeBron was notably off his game. Afterward, he addressed the media, sharing that he’s been dealing with some symptoms.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “LeBron James, who was sniffling and sounded nasally during his postgame media availability, said he’s been dealing with these symptoms since Friday.” Fans noticed the impact on his performance, as he scored only 11 points.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 110-103 Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron reflects on the loss

LeBron shared his thoughts following the team’s first loss of the season, saying, “The way we lost is something you just can’t do in this league. Each week and each game will define what kind of team we want to be.”

He added, “We just have to bounce back. We can’t let this loss snowball into something bigger. We’re still getting to know our system and each other on the floor, and we need to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

LeBron also had a message for the fans, emphasizing that while this loss may sting, there’s a long season ahead to prove the Lakers’ championship potential, and there will be great results.

JJ Redick’s reaction to a LeBron’s play

Redick was highly active on the sidelines, visibly frustrated with the team’s play, especially when missed opportunities allowed the Suns to close the gap. In one instance during the second quarter, LeBron tried to drive into the paint but ended up with a shot clock violation. Redick, visibly irritated, shouted, “Shoot the *** ball!”

Despite his frustration, Redick remains focused on the team’s future games, making it clear that winning is his sole priority and that any loss brings out his competitive intensity.