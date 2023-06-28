Even though we’re talking about one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James still has his fair share of haters around the NBA. Even so, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar will always have his fans right there to stand up for him.

Whenever The King is questioned, regardless of who makes that comment or when, we will immediately see those who admire James firing back. One of his teammates learned that first hand by accident.

We’re talking about Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has just been drafted by the Lakers 17th overall. “I saw that … and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron’s old!’” he said in regard to the fact that he was just seven days old when LeBron was drafted by the Cavaliers in 2003. His comments didn’t sit well with James’ fans, which is why the rookie later set the record straight.

Jalen Hood-Schifino clarifies controversial remark about LeBron James

“I would never disrespect LeBron,” Hood-Schifino said on Instagram, via ClutchPoints. “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game and I’m blessed to be able to play alongside him! If anything, I’m giving him praise for what he’s doing at his age.”

It’s safe to say Hood-Schifino didn’t mean to disrespect LeBron, but in the era of social media, things can get blown out of proportion. Hopefully, this will be nothing but water under the bridge sooner rather than later.