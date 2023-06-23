The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers are teams to watch ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, since both Kevin Durant and LeBron James want to get back to glory days before their championship window closes.

Neither of them could stop Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets this year, but they definitely have enough left in the tank to try it at least one more time. This offseason, therefore, will be crucial.

The Suns seem to be one step ahead of the Lakers, though, as they’ve already landed Bradley Beal from the Wizards. On top of that, the team recruited a member of the Lakers for next year.

Suns add Dru Anthrop to Frank Vogel’s staff

The Phoenix Suns have officially announced former Lakers video coordinator and player development coach Dru Anthrop will work as an assistant coach to Frank Vogel. This means Darvin Ham will have to continue retooling his coaching staff.

Either way, the Lakers have more important things to think about this offseason, including LeBron James’ decision. After the loss to the Nuggets, The King suggested he would contemplate retirement this summer.