Giannis Antetokounmpo claims Charles Barkley’s opinions about today’s NBA don’t matter

For nearly two decades, Charles Barkley was one of the NBA‘s premier players. He is best remembered for his standout seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns. Although Barkley was never able to capture an NBA championship, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in basketball history. Nevertheless, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently explained why he believes Chuck’s opinions, now as a television analyst, don’t carry the same significance today.

During Sunday’s All-Star Weekend festivities, Barkley served as the leader of one of the four teams competing in the newly introduced mini-tournament. Chuck’s ‘Global Stars’ team featured several of the league’s top international players, including Antetokounmpo.

As the teams warmed up for one of the games, cameras captured a revealing conversation between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Charles Barkley, which was later shared by journalist Kris Pursiainen on his X account. In the exchange, the Bucks star tried to emphasize how much the NBA has evolved over the years and how the league is now drastically different from the 1980s and 1990s.

“Back in the day, you couldn’t guard him,” Antetokounmpo told Barkley, referring to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. “You could not guard him,” the Greek forward repeated, with confidence. Charles, acknowledging the point, responded sincerely: “I know.”

Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, CA, USA.

Giannis then added, “So, anything you say on TV, that does not matter. You never faced something like this.” He then pointed to Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic, adding: “I gotta face him, I gotta face him. This is what I gotta deal with.”

Giannis’ perspective

Although the conversation between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Charles Barkley was lighthearted and Chuck laughed along with the Greek forward, there is a deeper truth to Antetokounmpo’s words. Over the past few decades, basketball has undergone a significant transformation, not only in terms of playing style but also in the physical preparation of players.

When Barkley played for the Philadelphia 76ers or Phoenix Suns, the idea of a center like Victor Wembanyama—a towering figure with such a unique combination of height and versatility—was almost unthinkable. This is why Giannis seems confident that players from past generations, including Barkley, would face significant challenges competing under the same conditions that exist in the NBA today.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shines bright in the NBA

Despite the modern-day challenges he faces in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo has remained one of the NBA’s most dominant players for several years. As of the current season, he ranks second in the league in scoring, averaging 31.8 points per game, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also ranks fifth in rebounding, with an average of 12.2 boards per game.

This season’s performance is just a glimpse of the impact Giannis continues to have on the court. Over his eleven years with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo has twice been named league MVP, earned All-Star honors for nine consecutive years, was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, and led the Bucks to two NBA championships: the 2020-21 title and the 2024 NBA Cup.