Lakers News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight on MVP talks during dominant season

The Los Angeles Lakers are thriving under JJ Redick in his first season as an NBA head coach. This year’s squad looks far more cohesive than last season, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’s stellar performance, which has sparked MVP chatter among fans and analysts alike.

In 19 games, Davis has increased his scoring output compared to last season. A big factor is Redick’s strategy, encouraging him to take more shots from beyond the arc. This season, Davis is shooting 37.5% from three-point range—well above his 27.1% from last year.

However, Davis made it clear that his incredible season isn’t fueled by a desire to win individual accolades. “The MVP stuff and all that stuff will come whenever it comes, if it comes,” Davis told Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports. “It’s not like I’m going to dominate so I can win MVP. I think a lot of times when players focus on winning an individual award, they get lost in that and not focusing on team basketball.”

“If I had the mindset, ‘Oh, I have to win the scoring title, I have to average 30 [points] every game,’ then I’d be forcing shots and doing things just to score 30, just to get the scoring title, just to try to get MVP—and now my team is losing,” he continued. “As long as my team is winning and playing the right way, that’s my MO. I don’t care about anything else.”

Anthony Davis goes to the basket under pressure from Rudy Gober during a game at Crypto.com Arena. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Davis and LeBron share a common goal

Davis explained that his motivation aligns with LeBron James’s—winning another championship for the Lakers. “Right now we’re in control of our own destiny since we’re sitting in the [sixth] seed, so we’ve just got to continue to do what we do,” Davis said. “[LeBron and I] definitely want to win another championship. I want to win another championship. I want a parade. I want to experience that. I know [LeBron] wants to.”

“I know some guys on our team want to win their first one,” he added. “We’re all competitive and we’re all playing for each other and just trying to play the right way for one common goal.”

Anthony Davis’s MVP-caliber season

Davis’s numbers this season are undeniable. In 19 games, the Lakers’ big man is averaging 28.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 35.5 minutes per game. He’s shooting an efficient 55.2% from the field and an impressive 37.5% from three-point range—the highest three-point percentage of his career.

If Davis continues this level of dominance, whether he cares about the MVP or not, the discussion won’t go away anytime soon.