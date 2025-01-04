Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if the Bengals win vs. the Steelers in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals remain alive in the 2024 NFL season, with their Week 18 matchup against the Steelers being crucial for their playoff hopes.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

By Fernando Franco Puga

The 2024 NFL season has been outstanding for Joe Burrow. Nevertheless, the Bengals remain outside the playoffs, and the outcome of their Week 18 game against the Steelers is decisive for their hopes.

No team wants to enter the final game of the season needing multiple results to go their way. Unfortunately for the Bengals, that’s the position they find themselves in after a very rocky campaign.

While the Bengals are not eliminated, they need several outcomes to fall in their favor to advance to the playoffs. Unfortunately, they don’t control their own destiny.

What happens if the Bengals win against the Steelers in Week 18?

A win would be the first step for the Bengals to secure a playoff spot. However, they would also need the Broncos and the Dolphins to lose to the Chiefs and the Jets, respectively, to advance.

What happens if the Bengals lose to the Steelers in Week 18?

If the Bengals lose, their 2024 NFL season is over. It wouldn’t matter what happens with the Broncos or the Dolphins, as both teams have a better record than Cincinnati entering Week 18.

What happens if the Bengals tie with the Steelers in Week 18?

While a tie would benefit the Broncos, it would not help the Bengals. A draw against the Steelers would keep their hopes alive only if the Dolphins lose, but it wouldn’t matter if the Broncos lose, as Denver would still have more wins.

Better Collective Logo