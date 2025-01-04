Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated Week 18 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff details and streaming options, ensuring fans in the U.S. don’t miss a moment of the action.

The final week of the NFL regular season promises an electrifying showdown as teams battle for crucial objectives. The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in contention for the division title but need both a victory and a Baltimore Ravens loss to clinch the top spot.

On the other hand, the Cincinnati Bengals are fighting for a playoff berth and face a must-win situation, with their fate also hinging on results from the Broncos and Dolphins. This high-stakes clash between is set to deliver all-or-nothing drama that fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday, January 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals in the USA

This NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+.