Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James and Bronny to miss three teammates in season opener against the Timberwolves

The latest injury update from the Los Angeles Lakers brings disappointing news for LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, ahead of their NBA season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

By Santiago Tovar

A new NBA regular season kicks off this Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James is expected to lead the charge, while his son, Bronny James, remains uncertain for the game.

The Lakers are looking to move past a 2-4 preseason record as they prepare to face one of the top contenders of the 2024-2025 season. LeBron is almost certain to start, but four key players will be absent from the lineup.

The Timberwolves are aiming to get back on track as they head into the season opener. After a 2-3 preseason, the team wasn’t able to fully showcase their potential, but with Anthony Edwards in excellent form, the Timberwolves are determined to start the season on the right foot.

Advertisement

According to The Athletic’s NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, and Christian Koloko are confirmed to be out for the Lakers’ season opener on Tuesday.

Lakers’ injury report from Jovan Buha. Via @JovanBuha.

Lakers’ injury report from Jovan Buha. Via @JovanBuha.

Advertisement

Lakers aim to open the season with a wim

This matchup presents a challenge for the Lakers, who haven’t secured a victory against the Timberwolves since March 2024, when they triumphed with a 120-109.

Laker News: Former LeBron James championship teammate gets real about Bronny James’ Draft

see also

Laker News: Former LeBron James championship teammate gets real about Bronny James’ Draft

Over the last six games, the Timberwolves have dominated the series 4-2. One particularly memorable game took place in April 2023, when the Lakers pulled off a 108-102 overtime victory against Minnesota.

Advertisement

Fans are excited to see Anthony Edwards and LeBron James face off on the same court again, after playing together for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. With this highly anticipated matchup, the NBA regular season is set to kick off in style, awaiting if Bronny will have minutes.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Chiefs: Mahomes may lose a key teammate for the rest of 2024 season
NFL

Chiefs: Mahomes may lose a key teammate for the rest of 2024 season

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart strongly defends Carson Beck, throws Georgia's pass catchers under the bus
College Football

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart strongly defends Carson Beck, throws Georgia's pass catchers under the bus

MLB World Series: How much are tickets to see New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers?
MLB

MLB World Series: How much are tickets to see New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers?

Video: Christian Pulisic scores surprising Olympic goal for AC Milan in Champions League
Soccer

Video: Christian Pulisic scores surprising Olympic goal for AC Milan in Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo