NBA News: LeBron James and Bronny to miss three teammates in season opener against the Timberwolves

The latest injury update from the Los Angeles Lakers brings disappointing news for LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, ahead of their NBA season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A new NBA regular season kicks off this Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James is expected to lead the charge, while his son, Bronny James, remains uncertain for the game.

The Lakers are looking to move past a 2-4 preseason record as they prepare to face one of the top contenders of the 2024-2025 season. LeBron is almost certain to start, but four key players will be absent from the lineup.

The Timberwolves are aiming to get back on track as they head into the season opener. After a 2-3 preseason, the team wasn’t able to fully showcase their potential, but with Anthony Edwards in excellent form, the Timberwolves are determined to start the season on the right foot.

According to The Athletic’s NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, and Christian Koloko are confirmed to be out for the Lakers’ season opener on Tuesday.

Lakers’ injury report from Jovan Buha. Via @JovanBuha.

Lakers aim to open the season with a wim

This matchup presents a challenge for the Lakers, who haven’t secured a victory against the Timberwolves since March 2024, when they triumphed with a 120-109.

Over the last six games, the Timberwolves have dominated the series 4-2. One particularly memorable game took place in April 2023, when the Lakers pulled off a 108-102 overtime victory against Minnesota.

Fans are excited to see Anthony Edwards and LeBron James face off on the same court again, after playing together for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. With this highly anticipated matchup, the NBA regular season is set to kick off in style, awaiting if Bronny will have minutes.