The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a terrible start of the season. However, LeBron James won't point the finger at any teammate.

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a brutal start to the season. They've now dropped their first three games, even blowing a late lead to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Moreover, their schedule won't get any easier in the next week or so.

The Lakers have a real shot at going 0-7 or 0-8 to start the season. Needless to say, that has taken a toll on the team's morale, and their body language is showing signs of frustration despite being so early in the season.

Once again, Rob Pelinka put together a questionable roster. They're not a good fit on the court, and it seems like an overhaul is inevitable at this point. LeBron James isn't satisfied, and neither are his teammates.

NBA News: LeBron James Says Lakers Aren't Happy Right Now

"If you're around a group of guys that are excited after a loss, then that's the worst business you can be," James said. "I'll leave my frustration and what I have here. Once I drive out the tunnel, I'm leaving it here and that's it. I gotta move on to tomorrow, how I can get better tomorrow, get ready for this tough road trip that we got coming up in Minnesota and starting in Denver."

He Won't Talk About Russell Westbrook

Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook is getting most of the blame for the team's shortcomings again. However, James won't sit around and throw his teammate under the bus, as much as the media wants to hear his real thoughts on him:

"I don't know. I feel like this is an interview trying to get me to set me up to say something," James stated. "I can tell you guys are on the whole Russell Westbrook category right now. I don't like to lose. I hate to lose in any -- I don't care what happens over the course of the season, during the course of my career, I hate to lose, especially the way we had this game. But give credit to Portland. You guys are going about Russ and all the things you guys wanna try to talk about Russ but I'm not up here just to do that."

"We can't shoot a penny into the ocean," LeBron continued. "But it hasn't stopped us from competing, hasn't stopped us from defending; that's given us a chance in all three games to win."

Westbrook hasn't looked good at all, but he's not the only one to blame for this. If anything, people should point the finger at the one who traded for him despite being a horrible fit and then refused to move him in the offseason when he had the chance to.