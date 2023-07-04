The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to build something special around LeBron James this season. However, there are many NBA teams aiming to come back stronger as well, including Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s Milwaukee Bucks.

Following a shocking elimination to the eight-seeded Miami Heat in the playoffs, the team parted with head coach Mike Budenholzer. Now it’s Adrian Griffin’s turn to try and take Milwaukee back to the top.

Meanwhile, the purple and gold seem to be in a better spot, having made interesting moves in the free agency as they prepare to run things back with Darvin Ham. However, they still lost a player to the ambitious Bucks.

Bucks reportedly sign Malik Beasley

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have reached an agreement to sign Malik Beasley on a one-year deal. The guard hit the open market after the Lakers declined his $16.5 million team option this offseason.

Beasley led the league in three-pointers made coming off the bench last season, so he definitely is an interesting addition for the Bucks, who were the second team with most threes off the bench as well.