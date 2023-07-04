Malik Beasley has had a hard time finding a place among the franchises but finally things could change for the better with his new team, Milwaukee Bucks, just missing the official announcement in the upcoming days.

The Milwaukee Bucks are not going through a good moment but they need all the help they can get to play in the upcoming season where they will be considered as favorites to reach the postseason, Beasley fits perfectly in the roster as shooting guard.

Beasley’s first time playing in the NBA was during the 2016 season, that year he was drafted against all odds even though he was injured the Nuggets went ahead and took him as the 19th overall pick.

How much will Malik Beasley’s salary be with the Bucks?

According to different sources cited by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks would have an agreement with Malik Beasley for one year and a base salary of $2,709,849. Before signing with the Bucks he played for the Utah Jazz during the 2022-2023 season but at the end of that season he played for the Lakers.

Beasley has experience playing in the postseason, he played in the 2019, 2022 and 2023 playoffs a total of 31 games averaging 6.4 points per game with the 2022 postseason being the best for him averaging 8.5 points.

He has never been a big starter, only 114 games as a starter and another 417 as a bench player which is a sign of how good he could be as a bench player for the Milwaukee Bucks.