The Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo were the best team in the regular season, but couldn’t deliver in the playoffs with an early exit in the first round against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

As a consequence, even with a championship won just two years ago, Mike Budenholzer was fired as head coach and Adrian Griffin took over. Now, the front office had to make some moves in order to help Giannis.

One of the big questions for the Bucks was definitely Khris Middleton as he declined his $40.4 million player option in order to become a free agent. With many possible suitors as the Lakers or the Knicks, no one knew for sure what will happen.

Khris Middleton signs massive contract with Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton got a three year, $102 million new contract with the Bucks to remain alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holliday. It was a massive move for Milwaukee trying to make another championship run.

Middleton is 32-years old and, though injuries have been a main problem in the last two seasons, the star is a tremendously valuable asset looking forward. It was a no-brainer for the Bucks.

Furthermore, Milwaukee have also signed Brook Lopez to a two-year, $48 million extension. That way, the core group remains intact as the Bucks will start next season as the biggest favorite to reach the NBA Finals in the East.