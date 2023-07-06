The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive early in the offseason, which makes sense considering how far they’ve gone in the 2023 NBA playoffs. LeBron James‘ championship window won’t last forever, so they cannot waste any more time.

Rob Pelinka did a great job fixing the roster in February, pulling off the right moves just before the trade deadline to give Darvin Ham’s team a new look. It paid off, since they ended up making the Conference Finals against all odds.

However, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets showed them they still have a lot of work to do to contend. Therefore, the Lakers’ front office stayed busy in the last few days bringing more help for The King.

Lakers officially announce four new players

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced four new players for the 2023-24 NBA season: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish.

All of them were available on the open market, which is why the Purple and Gold are seen as the biggest winners of the free agency. On top of that, the Lakers managed to re-sign key contributors such as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. So, yes, LeBron has reasons to be happy in LA.