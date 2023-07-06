The NBA offseason got off to a crazy start, with many teams staying busy in the first days of free agency. The Los Angeles Lakers, for instance have been trying to help LeBron James, while the Philadelphia 76ers want to make sure to keep a competitive team around Joel Embiid.

We are talking about two teams with serious aspirations who want to do better than last year. The purple and gold managed to make the Conference Finals but were swept by the Nuggets. On the other hand, the Sixers once again left a lot to be desired.

Many saw the Lakers as the early winners in the open market, since they managed to re-sign key contributors while adding interesting pieces to their roster. Daryl Morey hasn’t been so aggressive so far, but he did take a player away from LA.

Sixers reportedly reach an agreement with Mo Bamba

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement to sign Mo Bamba on a one-year deal. The center hit the free agency after being waved by the Lakers.

Even though he joined the purple and gold in February, injuries caught up to Bamba too soon and didn’t let him see the court that much. It’s an interesting addition for Philadelphia, though. Last year, the 25-year-old dropped an impressive 32 points while playing for the Magic against the Sixers.