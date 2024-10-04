Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bronny gets real about JJ Redick’s work with the Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James, LeBron’s son, shared his thoughts on JJ Redick’s first stint as a coach in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a Los Angeles Lakers media day
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesBronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a Los Angeles Lakers media day

By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers kick off their preseason tonight with JJ Redick making his debut as head coach in the NBA, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, LeBron James won’t see minutes in this game, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer for the highly anticipated father-son duo with Bronny James.

Bronny recently spoke about Redick’s coaching and his first impressions of the former NBA sharpshooter now leading the Lakers, as reported by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. “He’s a great coach so far,” Bronny said. “The vibes have been amazing in the facility, and I feel like it’s really lifted the energy from what I’ve heard it was last year.”

Despite the excitement surrounding his NBA debut, Bronny admitted he’s feeling some nerves about playing at the highest level. “Of course, there’s nerves. There’s nerves with everything,” he said.

Advertisement

Bronny also emphasized his readiness to contribute when called upon. “I always go out and play my game the right way,” he said. “I don’t overthink things. It’s just about working hard, getting better, and keeping that same focus I’ve had all summer.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend the Los Angeles Lakers media day. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend the Los Angeles Lakers media day. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bronny responds to criticism

Bronny is well aware of the criticism and the high expectations that come with his last name, but he remains focused on his personal growth and tuning out the noise.

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James makes striking confession about Bronny

see also

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James makes striking confession about Bronny

“I just keep trying to be myself every day,” Bronny said. “I’ve loved this game since I was a kid, and I’m sticking to that routine. I try to block out the criticism and the people who say I shouldn’t be here. I just focus on getting into the gym and working to improve myself every day.”

Advertisement

He added, “It’s made me stronger. Taking all that fuel, the criticism, the backlash—it motivates me to hit the gym and get better every day. That’s why I feel like I’ve been able to improve every summer.”

Bronny’s focus, combined with his development under Redick’s coaching, has Lakers fans excited about his future and the potential impact he could have as he embarks on his NBA journey.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: JJ Redick picks Lakers' standout player, and it's not LeBron James
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick picks Lakers' standout player, and it's not LeBron James

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes loses another wide receiver to injury
NFL

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes loses another wide receiver to injury

NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce may get a key weapon back despite Davante Adams' absence
NFL

NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce may get a key weapon back despite Davante Adams' absence

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George reacts to the New York Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns trade
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George reacts to the New York Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns trade

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo