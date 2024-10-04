NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bronny gets real about JJ Redick’s work with the Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James, LeBron’s son, shared his thoughts on JJ Redick’s first stint as a coach in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers kick off their preseason tonight with JJ Redick making his debut as head coach in the NBA, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, LeBron James won’t see minutes in this game, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer for the highly anticipated father-son duo with Bronny James.

Bronny recently spoke about Redick’s coaching and his first impressions of the former NBA sharpshooter now leading the Lakers, as reported by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. “He’s a great coach so far,” Bronny said. “The vibes have been amazing in the facility, and I feel like it’s really lifted the energy from what I’ve heard it was last year.”

Despite the excitement surrounding his NBA debut, Bronny admitted he’s feeling some nerves about playing at the highest level. “Of course, there’s nerves. There’s nerves with everything,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bronny also emphasized his readiness to contribute when called upon. “I always go out and play my game the right way,” he said. “I don’t overthink things. It’s just about working hard, getting better, and keeping that same focus I’ve had all summer.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend the Los Angeles Lakers media day. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bronny responds to criticism

Bronny is well aware of the criticism and the high expectations that come with his last name, but he remains focused on his personal growth and tuning out the noise.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James makes striking confession about Bronny

“I just keep trying to be myself every day,” Bronny said. “I’ve loved this game since I was a kid, and I’m sticking to that routine. I try to block out the criticism and the people who say I shouldn’t be here. I just focus on getting into the gym and working to improve myself every day.”

Advertisement

He added, “It’s made me stronger. Taking all that fuel, the criticism, the backlash—it motivates me to hit the gym and get better every day. That’s why I feel like I’ve been able to improve every summer.”

Bronny’s focus, combined with his development under Redick’s coaching, has Lakers fans excited about his future and the potential impact he could have as he embarks on his NBA journey.

Advertisement