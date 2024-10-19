Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Steve Kerr gives crucial injury update on Warriors' Stephen Curry before final preseason game

NBA star Stephen Curry's health is crucial for the Golden State Warriors, and coach Steve Kerr has provided an important update on his injury status.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during a break in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97.
© Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during a break in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97.

By Alexander Rosquez

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will not play in the team’s final NBA preseason game. Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed concern when Curry sustained an injury.

Curry suffered a finger injury during practice and decided not to take any chances in the final warm-up game. Despite the injury, Stephen Curry is expected to be fit for the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry’s injury isn’t a major concern for the Warriors. The team has had a successful preseason, and Curry has proven to be in good shape. The decision to sit out the last preseason match is a precautionary measure to avoid any unnecessary risk.

Advertisement

Steve Kerr stated that the results of Curry’s medical tests were positive. “Always,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports. “Steph is Steph. I was assured at halftime that he was fine. X-rays were negative. It wasn’t anything too concerning,” Kerr added. “But, yeah, you always get nervous when he gets hurt.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, from left, Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 pose for photos during an Olympic Gold Medal recognition ceremony before their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, from left, Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 pose for photos during an Olympic Gold Medal recognition ceremony before their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What are the expectations for the Warriors this NBA Season?

Curry’s health will be crucial to the Warriors’ success next season. The team has struggled in recent seasons, but with Curry in good shape, they have a better chance of reaching their goals and becoming NBA champions.

NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green makes a big confession about the Jordan Poole incident

see also

NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green makes a big confession about the Jordan Poole incident

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4
Soccer

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

MLB News: Manager Dave Roberts makes a clear statement after Dodgers' Game 5 NLCS loss to Mets
MLB

MLB News: Manager Dave Roberts makes a clear statement after Dodgers' Game 5 NLCS loss to Mets

Juventus vs Lazio: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8
Soccer

Juventus vs Lazio: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8

NCAAF News: Not just Graham Mertz, Gators lose another key player ahead of Kentucky showdown
College Football

NCAAF News: Not just Graham Mertz, Gators lose another key player ahead of Kentucky showdown

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo