NBA News: Steve Kerr gives crucial injury update on Warriors' Stephen Curry before final preseason game

NBA star Stephen Curry's health is crucial for the Golden State Warriors, and coach Steve Kerr has provided an important update on his injury status.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will not play in the team’s final NBA preseason game. Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed concern when Curry sustained an injury.

Curry suffered a finger injury during practice and decided not to take any chances in the final warm-up game. Despite the injury, Stephen Curry is expected to be fit for the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry’s injury isn’t a major concern for the Warriors. The team has had a successful preseason, and Curry has proven to be in good shape. The decision to sit out the last preseason match is a precautionary measure to avoid any unnecessary risk.

Steve Kerr stated that the results of Curry’s medical tests were positive. “Always,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports. “Steph is Steph. I was assured at halftime that he was fine. X-rays were negative. It wasn’t anything too concerning,” Kerr added. “But, yeah, you always get nervous when he gets hurt.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, from left, Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 pose for photos during an Olympic Gold Medal recognition ceremony before their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

What are the expectations for the Warriors this NBA Season?

Curry’s health will be crucial to the Warriors’ success next season. The team has struggled in recent seasons, but with Curry in good shape, they have a better chance of reaching their goals and becoming NBA champions.

