NFL News: Jerry Jones breaks silence on Ezekiel Elliott's release from Dallas Cowboys

Hours away from the start of 2025, the Dallas Cowboys decided to accept the release request of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was part of an All-Pro team and a three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. After his final release, owner Jerry Jones broke his silence to fire him.

Elliott had begun his stint with Jones’ Cowboys in 2016, in a first cycle in which he played 103 games and ran for 8262 yards, contributing 68 touchdowns. He was cut for the first time in 2023, but returned to Dallas in 2024 to be part of a roster in which he played only 15 games and only two as a starter.

Elliott‘s expectation is to join a team that, unlike the Cowboys, will play in the playoffs. Given his numbers last year, however, that option will be more than complicated for the 29-year-old veteran. Jones has dealt with all kinds of players and has a soft spot for Zeke, so he decided to dedicate a few words to him.

Jones’ message to Elliott

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today. As I have said many times previously, Elliott’s impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best,” Jones said in reaction to Elliott’s release on the Cowboys’ official website.

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys

Elliott accumulated 74 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys in his last cycle. His numbers were minimal in his final 15 games with Dallas, in which he played sparingly for Mike McCarthy’s team. The running back’s departure comes against a backdrop of multiple injury losses for America’s Team in 2024.

Elliott’s records at the Cowboys

Throughout his two cycles in Dallas, Elliott has made himself valued and excelled for owner Jones’ team. The Cowboys selected the 29-year-old with the fourth overall pick in the draft in 2015. From that point on, he has entered franchise history. He records the third most ground yards (8,488) and ground touchdowns (71).