Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen sends harsh wake-up call to Connor Bedard, rest of the team

Outdoor games in the NHL have become a double-edged sword for the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is now 0-for-5 in Winter Classics and has now suffered another embarrassing loss, dragging a five-game losing streak after the awful 6-2 defeat to the St. Louis Blues. After the game, interim coach Anders Sorensen issued a strong statement to the team, including star Connor Bedard who was shockingly quiet during the matchup.

The Blackhawks arrived at Wrigley Field on the Red Line, but it was Chicago’s fans who found themselves riding the train home in sorrow after a humiliating defeat to St. Louis. The loss extended Chicago’s Winter Classic hex, as they remain winless in all five games they’ve played in the event.

19-year-old Connor Bedard recorded a secondary assist in the game, but his performance was notably sluggish. He struggled to find his footing and appeared off throughout the matchup.

The Blackhawks continue their spiral downwards into one of their worst NHL seasons in the organization’s history. After the game, interim coach Anders Sorensen voiced a strong message to the locker room, addressing the shortcomings.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“The scoring chances were pretty even. The difference is they win the battles around both nets,” Anders Sorensen admitted postgame, via Chicago Sun-Times. “They won in front of our net; they won in front of their net. That’s what it boils down to…so that’s an area we have to focus on.”

Bedard issues apologies to fans

The NHL’s Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve was basically the only game fans in Chicago looked forward to all season. Yet, when puck dropped at iconic Wrigley Field, the Blackhawks came out flat footed, and were easily thrashed by the visiting Blues.

Bedard became the sixth-youngest player to appear in a Winter Classic, but that milestone quickly became futile after the pathetic showing from the Hawks. Bedard was visibly upset, as he dropped a strong admission.

“We’re obviously, in our room, disappointed with ourselves, but I feel bad for our fan base, coming out to this and we lay an egg,” Connor Bedard stated postgame, via The New York Times. “Forthy-thousand people out there, probably thirty-plus-thousand of them our fans, and those tickets aren’t cheap.”

Taylor Hall joins in Bedard’s disappointment

While Taylor Hall hasn’t had the career revival fans hoped for in Chicago, the 33-year-old registers 20 points so far this campaign. Hall scored a goal during the Winter Classic as he momentarily cut down the deficit to 2-1. However, it didn’t matter as the Hawks collapsed in the second period.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against Cam Fowler #17 of the St. Louis Blues during the third period in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“I’m shocked at how we played. It’s really disappointing,” Taylor Hall admitted postgame. “Our fans have been through so much this year and they really came and supported us today… For us to lay an egg like that, I’m really sad for the people that support us.”

Chicago will return to the ice, but this time indoors at the United Center, as they face the Montreal Canadiens on January 3. The Blackhawks will look to snap their five-game losing streak against a Canadiens team that has found its mojo, lately.