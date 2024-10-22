LeBron James' reported plans for NBA future could see him play with both Bronny, Bryce

LeBron James is set to begin a new NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside his son, Bronny James. And there is a possibility of a future where also plays with Bryce James.

Ahead of the NBA regular season opener, the Los Angeles Lakers are placing their trust in the level of LeBron James, as well as his son, Bronny James. Before the highly anticipated matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, speculation is swirling about how long LeBron intends to play—and whether he could eventually share the court with his younger son, Bryce James.

Entering his 22nd NBA season, LeBron has already etched his name in the history books. If Bronny takes the floor tonight, LeBron will become one of the few players to share the court with his own son in the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, LeBron has outlined plans for his future in the league, which could extend beyond two more seasons: “LeBron James is planning to play for at least two more years, and potentially three.”

Charania added, “Next season would align well with a possible retirement, coinciding with the All-Star Game and weekend in Los Angeles. That would mark year 23, creating some fitting parallels for his exit.“

Dalton Knecht #4, LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97.

LeBron’s last season according to Charania

Despite turning 40 in December, LeBron continues to perform at a high level, especially during the preseason. While he didn’t play in all the games, he remains a crucial player for the Lakers, and the fans have faith that he could continue for several more seasons.

According to Charania: “I don’t think there’s any restriction for LeBron James. You always have to be mindful of his age—he’s turning 40 in December—but we saw him at the Olympics, and he looked great.“

Could LeBron play alongside his sons?

One of the most exciting possibilities for NBA fans is the chance of seeing LeBron James play alongside his sons. With Bronny already on the Lakers roster, the next in line would be LeBron’s younger son, Bryce James.

At 17 years old, Bryce is currently playing in the NCAA, preparing for a potential NBA career. However, due to the league’s age restrictions, he will have to wait a few years before becoming draft-eligible.

If LeBron decides to extend his career until 2026, it could open the door for him to play with both of his sons. By then, Bryce would be 19, and LeBron would be 42—a rare and historic opportunity. Until then, fans will be watching closely to see how LeBron and Bronny impact the Lakers’ success this season.