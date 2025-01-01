Where to Notre Dame vs Georgia live for free in the USA: 2025 Sugar Bowl

Notre Dame will take on Georgia in what will be the 2025 Sugar Bowl Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-1) will face off in an exciting Sugar Bowl quarterfinal matchup in the College FootballPlayoff, with Georgia entering as 1.5-point favorites and a total of 45 points set for the game.

Georgia are coming off a hard-fought 22-19 win over the Texas Longhorns, proving their resilience in a tightly contested battle. Notre Dame, on the other hand, secured a 27-17 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, showcasing their consistency as they prepare for this high-stakes showdown.

When will the Notre Dame vs Georgia match be played?

Notre Dame play against Georgia this Wednesday, January 1st, in the highly anticipated 2025 Sugar Bowl. The game will kick off at 8:45 PM (ET).

Notre Dame vs Georgia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:45 PM

CT: 7:45 PM

MT: 6:45 PM

PT: 5:45 PM

How to watch Notre Dame vs Georgia in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Notre Dame and Georgia live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.