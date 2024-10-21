NBA News: LeBron James teammate reveals what the Lakers need to do different this season

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, one of LeBron James’ teammates highlighted what the team needs to do differently this year.

With the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves just one day away, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for what promises to be a challenging 2024-25 NBA campaign. In recent years, the Lakers have struggled to perform consistently in the regular season. Now, a LeBron James‘ teammate has outlined what the team needs to do differently to improve this year.

Austin Reaves, who has been with the Lakers since the 2021-22 season, is all too familiar with the team’s struggles. The Lakers finished 7th in the Western Conference twice during his tenure and missed the playoffs entirely in one season. Ahead of the new season, Reaves is confident about what the team needs to focus on to climb higher in the standings.

“Yeah, I feel like the last couple of years we’ve been playing catch-up. We haven’t had strong first parts of the year. I think that’s a big component of having a good year — getting out on a good note and continuing that. Coming out on a high note,” Reaves said to The Athletic‘s Jovan Buha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reaves also emphasized the importance of earning the first three victories in the Crypto.com Arena: “We have three games at home. Try to win all of them. And then I think we’re on an every-other-day road trip. The first one of the year. I think tough to play catch-up in the NBA because it’s so fatiguing. Not just on your body but mentally. So I think an early good star would be good for us. “

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Ryan Dunn #0 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the preseason NBA game at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement

The Lakers will begin their season with three home games at the Crypto.com Arena: Tuesday, October 22 against the Timberwolves, Friday, October 25 against the Phoenix Suns, and Saturday, October 26 against the Sacramento Kings. Securing victories in these games would be a crucial first step for LeBron and the team.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick draws surpring comparison with Warriors' Steve Kerr

Austin Reaves’ 2024-25 preseason with the Lakers

Reaves has become a key player for head coach JJ Redick, to the extent that ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported he was considered “untouchable” in trade discussions. “And when the Lakers were in trade discussions this summer, Reaves’ name was off-limits. The front office wouldn’t even entertain it,” Windhorst wrote.

Advertisement

Reaves appeared in four preseason games for the Lakers, ranking fifth in minutes per game (23) and averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. While he experienced some ankle soreness before the first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, it’s not considered a concern. Reaves was rested for the second game but is expected to be a regular starter for Redick this season.