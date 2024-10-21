NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick draws surpring comparison with Warriors' Steve Kerr

The Los Angeles Lakers took a gamble by hiring JJ Redick as their head coach, marking his first year in coaching after serving as an NBA analyst for ESPN. Even though he has yet to coach a regular season game, a former All-Star coach has already compared Redick to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Stan Van Gundy, who last coached the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2020-21 season, shared his thoughts on Redick, noting that the former player’s career on the court could be an asset in his new role:

“He’s somebody that really had to learn the game and rely on what he knew about the game and how to play it. It’s something he had to give a lot of thought to. NBA basketball is very hard for anyone playing it. It requires a lot of work, but some guys it requires more of to be able to compete at that level. And he’s certainly one of those guy,” Van Gundy said in an interview with Southern California News Group.

“I think you can compare him to what Steve Kerr did. I think there’s a lot of similarities there,” he added, referencing Kerr’s own transition from player to coach. Van Gundy coached Redick during their time with the Orlando Magic, including the 2008-09 season when they reached the NBA Finals, only to fall to Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Orlando Magic talks with J.J. Redick #7 on the bench against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Amway Arena on May 18, 2010 in Orlando, Florida.

Kerr’s impact as an NBA coach

Since joining the Warriors in the 2014-15 season—his first as a head coach—Steve Kerr has firmly established himself as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. Under his leadership, the Warriors have won four NBA titles and made six Finals appearances, transforming the franchise into a powerhouse.

Kerr’s innovative tactics, which emphasize ball movement, fast-paced play, and a shooting-heavy approach built around stars like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, have redefined the way modern basketball is played.

Redick has already implemented some changes to the Lakers’ offense, giving Anthony Davis a more prominent role, encouraging players to take more three-pointers, and integrating younger talent into the lineup. While Redick has a long road ahead, if he can achieve even a fraction of what Kerr has done in Golden State, the Lakers’ gamble will prove to be a great decision.