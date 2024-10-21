Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick draws surpring comparison with Warriors' Steve Kerr

In his first year as NBA head coach, Los Angeles Lakers' JJ Redick was compared to the Golden State Warriors' icon Steve Kerr.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Dante Gonzalez

The Los Angeles Lakers took a gamble by hiring JJ Redick as their head coach, marking his first year in coaching after serving as an NBA analyst for ESPN. Even though he has yet to coach a regular season game, a former All-Star coach has already compared Redick to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Stan Van Gundy, who last coached the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2020-21 season, shared his thoughts on Redick, noting that the former player’s career on the court could be an asset in his new role:

He’s somebody that really had to learn the game and rely on what he knew about the game and how to play it. It’s something he had to give a lot of thought to. NBA basketball is very hard for anyone playing it. It requires a lot of work, but some guys it requires more of to be able to compete at that level. And he’s certainly one of those guy,” Van Gundy said in an interview with Southern California News Group.

Advertisement

I think you can compare him to what Steve Kerr did. I think there’s a lot of similarities there,” he added, referencing Kerr’s own transition from player to coach. Van Gundy coached Redick during their time with the Orlando Magic, including the 2008-09 season when they reached the NBA Finals, only to fall to Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Orlando Magic talks with J.J. Redick #7 on the bench against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Amway Arena on May 18, 2010 in Orlando, Florida.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Orlando Magic talks with J.J. Redick #7 on the bench against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Amway Arena on May 18, 2010 in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

Kerr’s impact as an NBA coach

Since joining the Warriors in the 2014-15 season—his first as a head coach—Steve Kerr has firmly established himself as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. Under his leadership, the Warriors have won four NBA titles and made six Finals appearances, transforming the franchise into a powerhouse.

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr faces difficult decision for season opener

see also

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr faces difficult decision for season opener

Kerr’s innovative tactics, which emphasize ball movement, fast-paced play, and a shooting-heavy approach built around stars like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, have redefined the way modern basketball is played.

Advertisement

Redick has already implemented some changes to the Lakers’ offense, giving Anthony Davis a more prominent role, encouraging players to take more three-pointers, and integrating younger talent into the lineup. While Redick has a long road ahead, if he can achieve even a fraction of what Kerr has done in Golden State, the Lakers’ gamble will prove to be a great decision.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival
Sports

Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Jalen Milroe's struggles
College Football

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Jalen Milroe's struggles

NFL News: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Chris Christie calling him 'classless'
NFL

NFL News: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Chris Christie calling him 'classless'

NBA News: 76ers HC Nick Nurse gives promising injury update on Joel Embiid
NBA

NBA News: 76ers HC Nick Nurse gives promising injury update on Joel Embiid

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo