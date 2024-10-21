NBA News: Anthony Davis makes something clear about his role with Lakers ahead of new season

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis made it clear what his role will be for the team heading into the new NBA season.

As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for a new NBA season under first-year head coach JJ Redick, Anthony Davis has set the tone for what’s expected of him. The All-Star forward expressed his determination to be more aggressive and dominant on both ends of the floor, signaling an increased offensive role for the upcoming campaign.

After Sunday’s practice, Davis shared with reporters how he plans to approach the season: “Being aggressive down the floor, being dominant every game,” Davis said. “Just doing my job, doing my part. We’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do. Taking on the matchups defensively, taking on a role offensively, being a leader of the team, carrying us in games and the Playoffs, whatever it takes.”

He emphasized the importance of teamwork but acknowledged the personal responsibility he’s taking to elevate his game. “We can’t rely heavily on our individual games,” Davis continued. “Obviously it’s a team effort, what we’re trying to build. But for me personally, I’m taking it on myself to make sure I’m even better than what I was last year.“

Davis’ leadership role becomes even more crucial as LeBron James enters his 22nd season. While James continues to defy expectations with his level of play, the Lakers will need Davis to shoulder more of the load if they hope to compete for another title.

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand on the court together during their game against the Golden State Warriors. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

JJ Redick on Davis’ role

Davis, one of the most versatile players in the NBA, has struggled to match his previous levels of performance in recent seasons. However, JJ Redick is fully aware of the impact Davis can have on both ends of the court. Redick’s mission this season is clear: help Davis return to his best form.

In a press conference, head coach JJ Redick spoke about Davis’ significance to the team: “I know he wants that. We believe he is that. And it’s our job to empower him on both sides of the basketball to have a monster year. I thought he had a monster year last year. But I think the way we want to play, he’s going to be featured like he always is. But he’s also going to be, hopefully, perpetually involved.”

Redick praised Davis’ versatility, highlighting his ability to dominate in multiple positions on the court. “AD is one of the most unique players in the NBA. The fact that he can play out on the perimeter, he can switch against guards, he can also play bigger players in the post, you can anchor a defense,” Redick noted.