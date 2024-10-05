NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has big words for Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some big words for Denver Nuggets guard and former teammate Russell Westbrook.

When Russell Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, many expected the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis to lead the team to new heights. Unfortunately, the partnership didn’t go as planned, leading to a disappointing season for the Lakers. Afterward, rumors swirled about tension between James and Westbrook, but LeBron has repeatedly shot down any suggestions of bad blood.

During the first preseason game between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, Celtics broadcasters Drew Carter and Brian Scalabrine discussed how they hoped Westbrook would “make nine threes” against the Lakers, a team they felt had mistreated him and unfairly made him the “scapegoat” for their struggles.

James didn’t hesitate to respond on X (formerly Twitter), where he gave Westbrook a major compliment, calling him a “legend.” “Took a trip all the way to Abu Dhabi to be on my..,” James tweeted. “Eat some breakfast first! Anyways Brodie a LEGEND.”

Despite Westbrook’s time in LA not yielding the results the Lakers hoped for, with the team missing the playoffs that season and exiting in the first round the following year, LeBron’s respect for his former teammate remains intact.

LeBron James #6 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers laugh on the sideline. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nuggets teammates excited about Westbrook’s arrival

Westbrook’s new teammates on the Denver Nuggets are already expressing their excitement about what the nine-time NBA All-Star will bring to the squad.

Nuggets guard Christian Braun spoke highly of Westbrook during an interview with The Denver Post. “I love his game,” Braun said. “I loved his game when I was younger, and I still love it now.”

Braun praised Westbrook’s impact beyond just numbers. “His energy, his tenacity—those are things every team needs. He plays with the right intensity, always going downhill, being aggressive, and playing tough. I know he’ll bring a lot of positive things to our team. He’s someone who brings hunger and excitement to the game.”

Peyton Watson echoed similar sentiments, focusing on Westbrook’s passion and drive. “He was a huge inspiration for me with the passion he plays with,” Watson said. “Being unapologetically himself and always leaving it all on the floor is something I’ve always admired.”

