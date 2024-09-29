Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray gets real about Russell Westbrook signing

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray opened up about the team’s recent signing of veteran guard Russell Westbrook.

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets looks at the referee after he thought a foul was committed on him
© Winslow Townson/Getty ImagesJamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets looks at the referee after he thought a foul was committed on him

By Gianni Taina

After a disappointing 2023-24 season in their attempt to defend the 2022-23 championship, the Denver Nuggets made some offseason moves to revamp their roster. With the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic, the Nuggets brought in Russell Westbrook, hoping the former MVP can help Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic lead the team back to the top.

Speaking to DNVR Nuggets, Murray shared his thoughts on Westbrook’s arrival and the energy he brings to the squad. “Russ brings his own energy whether you’re with him or not,” Murray said.

That’s the best part. He’s ready to compete, ready to push everybody,” he continued. “I think the greatest part is he holds himself accountable, and he’s not just all talk. He goes out, works hard, and leads by example. I think everything he’s done and will do for us will be great.”

Advertisement

Westbrook, on his part, expressed excitement about joining the Nuggets and emphasized his role in helping Murray reach his full potential. “It’s going to be great,” Westbrook said. “My job is to push Jamal to be the best he can be and to play at the highest level he’s capable of.”

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Advertisement

“He’s an unbelievable player and still has so much room to grow in a lot of areas,” Westbrook added. “I’m just grateful to be here to help him on that journey, and vice versa.”

NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook sends big warning to NBA teams ahead of new season

see also

NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook sends big warning to NBA teams ahead of new season

Nuggets teammates excited about Westbrook’s arrival

In an interview with The Denver Post, Nuggets guard Christian Braun spoke highly of Westbrook, a 9-time NBA All-Star. “I love his game,” Braun said. “I loved his game when I was younger, and I still love it now.”

Advertisement

Braun highlighted Westbrook’s impact beyond stats. His energy, his tenacity—those are things every team needs. He plays with the right intensity, always going downhill, being aggressive, and playing tough. I know he’ll bring a lot of positive things to our team. He’s someone who brings hunger and excitement to the game.”

NBA News: Russell Westbrook reveals real reason behind joining Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

see also

NBA News: Russell Westbrook reveals real reason behind joining Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

Peyton Watson also praised Westbrook in the same interview, focusing on his passion and drive. “He was a huge inspiration for me with the passion he plays with,” Watson said. “Being unapologetically himself and always leaving it all on the floor is something I’ve always admired.”

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Carlos Alcaraz’s strong response to WADA reopening Jannik Sinner’s doping case
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz’s strong response to WADA reopening Jannik Sinner’s doping case

NFL News: Jets reveal first update about Aaron Rodgers injury
NFL

NFL News: Jets reveal first update about Aaron Rodgers injury

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr gives big praise to Stephen Curry's new teammate
NBA

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr gives big praise to Stephen Curry's new teammate

NFL News: Joe Flacco reacts to outstanding performance in Colts' surprising win vs Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Joe Flacco reacts to outstanding performance in Colts' surprising win vs Steelers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo