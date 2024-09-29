NBA News: Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray gets real about Russell Westbrook signing

After a disappointing 2023-24 season in their attempt to defend the 2022-23 championship, the Denver Nuggets made some offseason moves to revamp their roster. With the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic, the Nuggets brought in Russell Westbrook, hoping the former MVP can help Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic lead the team back to the top.

Speaking to DNVR Nuggets, Murray shared his thoughts on Westbrook’s arrival and the energy he brings to the squad. “Russ brings his own energy whether you’re with him or not,” Murray said.

“That’s the best part. He’s ready to compete, ready to push everybody,” he continued. “I think the greatest part is he holds himself accountable, and he’s not just all talk. He goes out, works hard, and leads by example. I think everything he’s done and will do for us will be great.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Westbrook, on his part, expressed excitement about joining the Nuggets and emphasized his role in helping Murray reach his full potential. “It’s going to be great,” Westbrook said. “My job is to push Jamal to be the best he can be and to play at the highest level he’s capable of.”

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Advertisement

“He’s an unbelievable player and still has so much room to grow in a lot of areas,” Westbrook added. “I’m just grateful to be here to help him on that journey, and vice versa.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook sends big warning to NBA teams ahead of new season

Nuggets teammates excited about Westbrook’s arrival

In an interview with The Denver Post, Nuggets guard Christian Braun spoke highly of Westbrook, a 9-time NBA All-Star. “I love his game,” Braun said. “I loved his game when I was younger, and I still love it now.”

Advertisement

Braun highlighted Westbrook’s impact beyond stats. “His energy, his tenacity—those are things every team needs. He plays with the right intensity, always going downhill, being aggressive, and playing tough. I know he’ll bring a lot of positive things to our team. He’s someone who brings hunger and excitement to the game.”

see also NBA News: Russell Westbrook reveals real reason behind joining Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

Peyton Watson also praised Westbrook in the same interview, focusing on his passion and drive. “He was a huge inspiration for me with the passion he plays with,” Watson said. “Being unapologetically himself and always leaving it all on the floor is something I’ve always admired.”

Advertisement