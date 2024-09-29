Trending topics:
NBA News: Russell Westbrook makes something clear about his role at the Denver Nuggets

New Denver Nuggets addition, Russell Westbrook, clarified his role with the team, contrasting it to his previous seasons.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesRussell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers

By Gianni Taina

The Denver Nuggets brought in Russell Westbrook hoping he can reignite the energy that led them to the 2022-23 championship. As Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray welcome their new teammate, Westbrook is crystal clear on what his role will be this time around.

In a recent interview with DNVR Nuggets, Westbrook opened up about why things didn’t work out in previous seasons and how this time, under head coach Michael Malone, he expects different results.

To be honest, (my skill set) was unique, they just didn’t put me in a position to be unique. I was in a position where I was playing, not my position,” Westbrook explained. “Being able to be here, and Coach Malone allowing me to use my speed, use my transition skill to make other guys better, makes the game easier for everybody around me. And that’s what I love to do best.”

Now with the Nuggets, Westbrook is on a mission to secure his first NBA championship. Over the course of his career, the nine-time NBA All-Star has earned multiple individual accolades, including two All-Star MVPs and the 2017 NBA regular season MVP.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Western Conference holds the NBA All-Star MVP trophy.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Western Conference holds the NBA All-Star MVP trophy. Elsa/Getty Images

Westbrook eyes championship with Nuggets

During the Nuggets’ media day, Westbrook didn’t hold back his excitement for the new season, delivering a strong message about his competitive spirit and what other teams can expect from him.

“I think people confuse intensity with competitiveness,” Westbrook said to reporters. “When I compete, when I’m on the floor, I’m not there to shake hands or kiss babies. I’m there to—excuse my language—but, kick some a–.”

Westbrook explains why he chose the Nuggets

In his first appearance as a Nugget, Westbrook shared why he decided to join a team with high expectations for the season. “The culture,” Westbrook said when asked what drew him to Denver. “From the outside looking in, this team has always been at the top of the Western Conference.”

“They’re always in the hunt to win a championship and play the right brand of basketball,” he added. “At this stage in my career, I’m focused on playing the right way, regardless of wins or losses. Playing proper basketball allows everyone to be involved.”

