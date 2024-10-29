NBA News: Magic star Paolo Banchero matches a LeBron James record

Paolo Banchero delivered a stellar performance for the Orlando Magic in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers, electrifying fans in what was a historic night. With a 3-1 record in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Magic are off to a strong start, and Banchero just joined elite company by achieving a record only previously held by LeBron James.

In their 119-115 victory at the Kia Center, Banchero was the standout among other key players, including Jalen Suggs, who is also in great form. Yet, it was Banchero who captured the spotlight with his exceptional performance.

Banchero contributed nearly half of the Magic’s total points, becoming the first player in franchise history to score 50 points in a single game. But it wasn’t just his scoring that aligned him with LeBron’s achievement; he also recorded over five assists and grabbed more than 10 rebounds—all before turning 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banchero’s 50-point night included 16 field goals on 26 attempts, 15 made free throws, and three three-pointers. He also tallied 13 rebounds and nine assists, rounding out an unforgettable game against the Pacers.

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.

Advertisement

The other record Banchero reached

With his stellar performance, Banchero not only led the Magic to victory but also helped the team secure the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings, where the Celtics and Cavaliers are battling for first place. Additionally, Banchero matched a franchise record set by Tracy McGrady, scoring 37 points in the first half alone, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Magic's Paolo Banchero ties Jordan and Shaq's records after stellar performance vs Miami

In terms of shooting percentages, Banchero recorded a .615 field goal percentage, .333 from beyond the arc, and .682 from the free-throw line. These impressive numbers have the Magic energized as they aim for a playoff run similar to last season.

Advertisement

Banchero’s stats this season

Beyond his standout game against the Pacers, Banchero’s season stats have also been impressive. Averaging 36.3 minutes per game, he’s currently posting 28.5 points on 9 field goals, 2.3 three-pointers, and 8.3 free throws per game.

Banchero is also contributing 9.3 rebounds, 6 assists, and at least one block per game. These stats place him among the top players in the NBA Eastern Conference and make him a likely candidate for MVP honors this week.

Advertisement