Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Magic star Paolo Banchero matches a LeBron James record

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero’s outstanding performance on NBA Monday night secured him a place in the record books alongside LeBron James.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Kia Center on October 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesPaolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Kia Center on October 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

By Santiago Tovar

Paolo Banchero delivered a stellar performance for the Orlando Magic in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers, electrifying fans in what was a historic night. With a 3-1 record in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Magic are off to a strong start, and Banchero just joined elite company by achieving a record only previously held by LeBron James.

In their 119-115 victory at the Kia Center, Banchero was the standout among other key players, including Jalen Suggs, who is also in great form. Yet, it was Banchero who captured the spotlight with his exceptional performance.

Banchero contributed nearly half of the Magic’s total points, becoming the first player in franchise history to score 50 points in a single game. But it wasn’t just his scoring that aligned him with LeBron’s achievement; he also recorded over five assists and grabbed more than 10 rebounds—all before turning 22.

Advertisement

Banchero’s 50-point night included 16 field goals on 26 attempts, 15 made free throws, and three three-pointers. He also tallied 13 rebounds and nine assists, rounding out an unforgettable game against the Pacers.

Paolo Banchero defending

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.

Advertisement

The other record Banchero reached

With his stellar performance, Banchero not only led the Magic to victory but also helped the team secure the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings, where the Celtics and Cavaliers are battling for first place. Additionally, Banchero matched a franchise record set by Tracy McGrady, scoring 37 points in the first half alone, according to Reuters.

NBA News: Magic&#039;s Paolo Banchero ties Jordan and Shaq&#039;s records after stellar performance vs Miami

see also

NBA News: Magic's Paolo Banchero ties Jordan and Shaq's records after stellar performance vs Miami

In terms of shooting percentages, Banchero recorded a .615 field goal percentage, .333 from beyond the arc, and .682 from the free-throw line. These impressive numbers have the Magic energized as they aim for a playoff run similar to last season.

Advertisement

Banchero’s stats this season

Beyond his standout game against the Pacers, Banchero’s season stats have also been impressive. Averaging 36.3 minutes per game, he’s currently posting 28.5 points on 9 field goals, 2.3 three-pointers, and 8.3 free throws per game.

Banchero is also contributing 9.3 rebounds, 6 assists, and at least one block per game. These stats place him among the top players in the NBA Eastern Conference and make him a likely candidate for MVP honors this week.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Knicks star Jalen Brunson makes something clear about Karl-Anthony Towns' performance
NBA

NBA News: Knicks star Jalen Brunson makes something clear about Karl-Anthony Towns' performance

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani reveals key detail about playing with injured shoulder in World Series Game 3
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani reveals key detail about playing with injured shoulder in World Series Game 3

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate grounds Dodgers with reminder ahead of Game 4 vs. Yankees
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate grounds Dodgers with reminder ahead of Game 4 vs. Yankees

NFL News: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs speaks out after heated exchange with reporter post-49ers loss
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs speaks out after heated exchange with reporter post-49ers loss

Better Collective Logo