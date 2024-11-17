NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd sends clear message to Daniel Gafford on Lively II as starter

After the Dallas Mavericks' victory over the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Jason Kidd delivered a pointed message to two of his players as the team prepares for the upcoming challenges of the NBA regular season.

The NBA regular season is in full swing, and teams like the Dallas Mavericks are working to find consistency. Following a 110-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Jason Kidd addressed the competition between Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II for a spot in the starting lineup.

With Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson anchoring the starting five, the remaining two positions are up for grabs. Both Gafford and Lively II have been rotating roles, with each showing potential to contribute to the team’s success. Kidd’s decision, however, remains fluid.

“They both play well as starters. They both play well off the bench,” Kidd told reporters after starting Lively II against the Spurs. “We’ll see in the next couple of days who’s going to start. Daniel has been great; Dereck has been great. They’ve both sacrificed for the team.”

Kidd added with a touch of humor: “If it were the ’80s, we’d play them both at the same time. But it’s not the ’80s, so only one can start. For now, D-Live has the role.” Kidd’s statements reflect the depth of the Mavericks’ roster and his confidence in each player’s ability to step up when called upon.

(L-R) Dereck Lively II, head coach Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks attend Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 95-81.

Lively’s performance against the Spurs

Dereck Lively II started against the Spurs but delivered a mixed performance in 20 minutes on the court. He contributed 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, while also recording 4 blocks. While his defensive presence was notable, Lively’s offensive impact was limited.

Meanwhile, Daniel Gafford stood out as one of the Mavericks’ top performers in the game. Coming off the bench, Gafford scored 22 points, converting 9 of 10 field goals and a perfect 4 of 4 free throws. He also added 7 rebounds and 1 assist, showcasing efficiency and reliability.

Mavericks secure win but acknowledge room for improvement

Despite the victory, the Mavericks’ shooting was inconsistent, with the team converting only 44 of 94 field goals and 8 of 31 three-point attempts. The win was secured thanks to strong free-throw shooting, as Dallas made 14 of 18 attempts, compared to the Spurs’ 26 of 30. San Antonio’s shooting struggles were evident, with a field-goal percentage of just .318.

The Mavericks now sit at 6-7, a record that doesn’t meet their expectations. However, Kidd’s squad is optimistic about the challenges ahead, relying on players like Lively II and Gafford to elevate their performance and solidify the team’s position in the NBA Western Conference standings.