NBA News: Mavericks star Luka Doncic gets real about his return after five-games absence

The Dallas Mavericks welcomed back Luka Doncic after a five-game absence, and the Slovenian superstar didn’t miss a beat. In his first game back, Doncic delivered a commanding performance to lead his team to a 137-131 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA regular season action.

After missing time with a right wrist sprain, Doncic returned in peak form. The four-time All-Star recorded an impressive stat line with 36 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, and three steals, shooting 15-of-24 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

“Just happy, man. It’s what I love to do,” Doncic said about his return. “I’m just happy to be out there. Obviously happy we got a win.” The Slovenian also praised his teammates for their efforts in his absence. “They [his teammates] were playing amazing. They beat some tough teams. I was happy to be back with them,” he added.

Doncic’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the Mavericks, who are dealing with significant injury setbacks. Currently, 60% of their starting lineup is sidelined, including Klay Thompson (left foot soreness), Kyrie Irving (right shoulder injury), and Dereck Lively II (right knee issue).

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball over Jabari Walker #34 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Moda Center. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Doncic feeling rejuvenated

Doncic’s extended time off seems to have paid dividends, as the star guard looked sharper and fresher in his return. He acknowledged the benefits of the break following the victory.

“Definitely. A little bit of rest [helped],” Luka said. “I was kind of a little tired the last couple games I played. That shouldn’t be an excuse, but obviously, I feel way better now. I think my pace has been great this game. Just got to keep going.”

Spencer Dinwiddie on Doncic’s impact

Doncic’s return was eagerly anticipated by his teammates, and Spencer Dinwiddie emphasized the importance of having a player of Luka’s caliber back on the court.

“Anytime you have an MVP-caliber player, let’s say top five in the world, you let him be the MVP and then you figure it out,” Dinwiddie said about adjusting to Dončić’s return. “It’s our job as pros to figure it out.”

Dinwiddie also highlighted Doncic’s electric second quarter, where the Slovenian scored 15 points without missing a single shot. “His greatness doesn’t surprise me at all,” he continued. “What I’m watching is from the standpoint of his body language. You can tell when he’s got a different type of look when he’s hit a couple and [he says]: I’m about to run off 15 more.”