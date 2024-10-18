NBA News: Mavs coach Jason Kidd sees great potential in rising young player

Jason Kidd, coach of the Dallas Mavericks, has highlighted the progress of a promising young player during the NBA preseason. Despite facing challenges, this player has shown his potential and ability to contribute to the team.

Kidd praised the hard work and dedication of Jazian Gortman, noting the significant improvement in his performance compared to the Summer League. Gortman, who faced challenges earlier in the season, has shown remarkable growth by adjusting his game, refining his skills, and taking full advantage of the opportunities presented to him during the NBA preseason.

According to DallasBasketball.com, Jason Kidd believes Gortman has a bright future and that his hard work and dedication will help him achieve his goals. “What he’s put in, the time that he’s put in, he’s worked extremely hard. It just shows that you can fail and fall,” Kidd said of Gortman.

Jason Kidd’s message is clear: success is achieved through hard work and determination. “As long as you have a group that believes in you, and you believe in yourself, and you’re gonna do the work, good things will happen,” Kidd said. “And he’s a case for that. He struggled this summer, but he did not stop working. He came back and took full advantage of what we’ve asked him to do. And so hopefully, there’s good things for him to come going forward.”

Luke Kennard #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives against Jazian Gortman #00 of the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

What is Jazian Gortman’s future with the Mavericks?

The Mavericks signed Gortman to a two-way deal on Friday, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. While competition at the guard position is intense, Gortman’s talent and strong preseason performance have put him in a favorable position to secure a spot in the NBA.