NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green makes surprising revelation about his retirement plans

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is enjoying every moment and has surprised everyone with a turnaround in his NBA career.

Draymond Green, player for the Golden State Warriors, has shared his thoughts on his future in the NBA. Despite facing challenges and speculation about his retirement, Green has decided to enjoy every moment of his career and not worry about when the end will come.

The player has gone through difficult times in recent years, including on-court incidents and internal pressures. However, Draymond Green has found support in his teammates and has chosen to focus on the present and appreciate each day.

“What’s crazy is I was so set on that two years ago. And this summer I confused myself even more because I’m like, ‘Ah, I’m done,’” Green told Marc J. Spears of Andscape regarding the idea of retiring. “I’m like, ‘No the [expletive] you not. You got more. You can get past that.’ I’m just enjoying everything every day. Another thought I had was like, man, you started talking about what the end looks like. But the reality is my body doesn’t feel like I’m anywhere near the end. So, get the thought out your mind. When it happens, it happens.”

“But stop planning. One percent of people end it on their terms. Stop trying to end it on your terms by ending too soon. I will know when it’s time, but until I know for sure it’s time, I’m going to enjoy every day.” Green added.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors watch as a Warriors player shoots a free throw in the first quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Draymond Green’s mindset and approach

Green has decided to stop thinking about the end of his career and focus on enjoying every moment. He acknowledged that his body is still in great shape and that he has much to offer in the NBA.

The player has found motivation in his teammates and the support he has received. Steve Kerr, his coach, and Stephen Curry, one of his closest friends, have been instrumental in keeping Green playing at the highest level.

“I feel incredible,” Green continued. “So, until I know that it’s time, [expletive] thinking. [Expletive] that. Enjoy every second of this. That’s my goal. That’s my plan. And that’s cliché … But that’s my mindset.”