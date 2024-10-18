NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals true motivation for leaving Warriors for Mavericks

Klay Thompson reveals why he left the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks and continue his NBA career.

Klay Thompson surprised many by signing with the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA offseason. The veteran player explained that his decision was based on the opportunity to play alongside one of the team’s stars.

Thompson, known for his three-point shooting, was part of the “Splash Brothers” alongside Stephen Curry with the Warriors. His decision to leave Golden State came as a surprise to many, as he was still considered to have a lot to offer the team.

Thompson has expressed his admiration for Luka Doncic and his ability to elevate the performance of his teammates. The chemistry between the two players will be crucial to the Mavericks’ success next NBA season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think we’ll be great,” Thompson said after the team’s preseason game on Oct. 17, according to ClutchPoints. “A huge reason why I’m here is because of Luka and the chance to play with him. We’ll have a lot of time to build great chemistry, but he’s such a great player that I don’t think he needs much time to get acclimated to new teammates.”

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (R) shoots the ball during the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA first-round playoff match between Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, the United States, April 23, 2024. IMAGO / Xinhua

Advertisement

The rivalry between Mavericks and Warriors in the NBA

Klay Thompson and Doncic have faced each other multiple times throughout their careers, as the Mavericks and Warriors are two standout teams in the Western Conference. This rivalry has created a competitive and exciting atmosphere between the two players.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Former Celtics champion gets real on Klay Thompson’s tough first games with Mavs

What are the expectations for the Mavericks in the new NBA season?

The Mavericks are eager to start the new season with the addition of Thompson. The team has high expectations and aims to replicate last season’s success when they reached the NBA Finals.