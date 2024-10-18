Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals true motivation for leaving Warriors for Mavericks

Klay Thompson reveals why he left the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks and continue his NBA career.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Alexander Rosquez

Klay Thompson surprised many by signing with the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA offseason. The veteran player explained that his decision was based on the opportunity to play alongside one of the team’s stars.

Thompson, known for his three-point shooting, was part of the “Splash Brothers” alongside Stephen Curry with the Warriors. His decision to leave Golden State came as a surprise to many, as he was still considered to have a lot to offer the team.

Thompson has expressed his admiration for Luka Doncic and his ability to elevate the performance of his teammates. The chemistry between the two players will be crucial to the Mavericks’ success next NBA season.

Advertisement

I think we’ll be great, Thompson said after the team’s preseason game on Oct. 17, according to ClutchPoints. A huge reason why I’m here is because of Luka and the chance to play with him. We’ll have a lot of time to build great chemistry, but he’s such a great player that I don’t think he needs much time to get acclimated to new teammates.”

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (R) shoots the ball during the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA first-round playoff match between Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, the United States, April 23, 2024. IMAGO / Xinhua

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (R) shoots the ball during the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA first-round playoff match between Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, the United States, April 23, 2024. IMAGO / Xinhua

Advertisement

The rivalry between Mavericks and Warriors in the NBA

Klay Thompson and Doncic have faced each other multiple times throughout their careers, as the Mavericks and Warriors are two standout teams in the Western Conference. This rivalry has created a competitive and exciting atmosphere between the two players.

NBA News: Former Celtics champion gets real on Klay Thompson’s tough first games with Mavs

see also

NBA News: Former Celtics champion gets real on Klay Thompson’s tough first games with Mavs

What are the expectations for the Mavericks in the new NBA season?

The Mavericks are eager to start the new season with the addition of Thompson. The team has high expectations and aims to replicate last season’s success when they reached the NBA Finals.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Warriors News: Draymond Green opens up about Klay Thompson’s departure to Mavericks
NBA

Warriors News: Draymond Green opens up about Klay Thompson’s departure to Mavericks

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders unexpectedly reveals which NFL team he wants his son Shedeur to play for
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders unexpectedly reveals which NFL team he wants his son Shedeur to play for

NBA News: Mavs coach Jason Kidd sees great potential in rising young player
NBA

NBA News: Mavs coach Jason Kidd sees great potential in rising young player

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-minute penalty in Al-Nassr's dramatic win over Al-Shabab
Soccer

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores last-minute penalty in Al-Nassr's dramatic win over Al-Shabab

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo