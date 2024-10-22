NBA News: Miami Heat's big update ahead of season opener vs Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center

The Miami Heat are set to kick off their 2024-25 NBA regular season against the Orlando Magic this Wednesday, with fans in attendance at Kaseya Center in for a special treat.

The wait is nearly over for Miami Heat supporters. On Wednesday night, Erik Spoelstra’s squad will begin their new NBA campaign against the Orlando Magic, aiming for a strong start that could set the tone for a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference. In addition to the on-court action, the season opener will feature a significant update at the Kaseya Center.

In the past few hours, the team revealed through its official social media channels that the long-awaited tribute to Pat Riley at the Heat’s home is complete. They shared images of the newly christened “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center,” complete with the iconic signature of the franchise’s president and former head coach, permanently etched onto the hardwood.

Team owner Micky Arison had teased the tribute a few weeks ago , stating: “Pat’s impact on this franchise and city is immeasurable. It’s only right that his name will be permanently etched on the hardwood, a daily reminder of his influence on the game and the Miami Heat.” With the unveiling of the court, Riley’s legacy is now cemented in Miami’s arena, a fitting honor for his transformative influence on the organization.

Pat Riley’s everlasting commitment to the Heat

Pat Riley, who turns 80 in March of next year, has spent over five decades at the highest level of the NBA, excelling as a player, coach, and executive. While one might expect his energy to wane, Riley remains as committed as ever to the Heat, maintaining the same drive that has defined his tenure since arriving in Miami in 1995.

The Kaseya Center’s hardwood now proudly displays Pat Riley’s name and signature, honoring his lasting legacy with the Miami Heat.

“The environment that he’s been able to create here, the culture that we all believe in…He’s got as much energy now as he did 15 years ago,” head coach Erik Spoelstra recently said, highlighting Riley’s lasting influence on the team.

A special night in Miami

Wednesday’s showdown against the Orlando Magic is more than just the season opener—it marks the official debut of “Pat Riley Court” and serves as the first real test for the Heat.

Miami impressed during preseason with strong performances, raising expectations among fans. With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Terry Rozier leading the charge, the game will provide the first official look at how this group gels on the floor, and whether they’re ready to take the next step toward title contention.