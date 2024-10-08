NBA News: Miami Heat legend who harshly criticized Jimmy Butler to be honored by the franchise

The Miami Heat are planning a grand tribute for one of the most iconic figures in franchise history, a legend who made headlines last season for his sharp criticism of Jimmy Butler.

While there’s no debate that Jimmy Butler is the current face of the Miami Heat, his immense talent has been overshadowed at times by recurring injuries, particularly at critical moments in recent NBA seasons.. This has drawn scrutiny, including from one of the team’s biggest legends, someone who is now being honored.

That legend is Pat Riley, the architect of Miami’s basketball legacy and current team president. “Thirty years, three championships, countless moments – none of it would have been possible without Pat Riley at the helm of the ship,” said team owner Micky Arison, announcing that the Kaseya Center will be renamed in Riley’s honor.

“Pat’s impact on this franchise and city is immeasurable. It’s only right that his name will be permanently etched on the hardwood, a daily reminder of his influence on the game and the Miami Heat,” Arison added, explaining the motivation behind the tribute.

Riley’s Miami Heat legacy

Riley’s journey with the Miami Heat began in 1995 when he took on the dual role of president and head coach, following successful tenures with the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. His arrival marked a turning point in Miami’s history.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with president Pat Riley during his introductory press conference at American Airlines Arena on September 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

In 1997, during his first years as head coach, Riley led the Heat to their first-ever Eastern Conference Finals appearance, falling short against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. His crowning achievement came in 2006 when he guided the team to their first NBA championship, defeating the Dallas Mavericks.

Riley’s influence persisted beyond his coaching years. As president, he appointed Erik Spoelstra as head coach, a move that paid dividends with back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013, during the famed “Big Three” era featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Relationship with Jimmy Butler

In the post-Big Three era, the Heat went through a period of renewal in which Pat Riley turned to Jimmy Butler as the franchise’s next cornerstone. However, injuries and unmet expectations have complicated Butler’s tenure in Miami.

Things came to a head during the 2023-24 NBA season when Butler, sidelined with a knee injury, missed the Heat’s elimination against the Boston Celtics. Jimmy confidently stated afterward, “If I was playing, Boston would be at home.”

Riley didn’t hold back, responding, “If you’re not on the court playing against Boston…you should keep your mouth shut.” Butler later downplayed the tension, saying, “Not too many things bother me nowadays.”