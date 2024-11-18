NBA News: Mo Bamba gets brutally honest on his injury recovery with the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers fans had plenty to celebrate following their victory over the Utah Jazz, highlighted by Mo Bamba's season debut in Game 14 of the NBA regular season.

After months of waiting, Mo Bamba finally made his NBA season debut with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since signing with the team, Bamba had been sidelined by a knee injury that flared up just as he was set to begin training. Now back on the court, Bamba provides James Harden and the rest of the Clippers with a valuable asset as they aim to regain their winning form.

The Clippers, sitting at a 7-7 record, are looking for a fresh start. Harden, as the team’s leader, can rely on Bamba’s defensive presence and versatility to help secure critical victories in the games ahead. Despite playing just 15 minutes in the Clippers’ win over the Jazz, Bamba showcased his potential with solid stats and promising play.

Bamba opened up about the struggles he faced during his recovery, crediting the Clippers’ medical staff for their approach to managing his injury. “The weird part of this [injury] was I’ve had the same exact injury in Philadelphia last year, but I kind of played through it,” Bamba explained.

“I wanted to play through it here, but the training staff — I got to give thanks where it’s due — they were like, ‘No, this is something that’s pulling on different areas of your body. Your biomechanics are changing because of this area of your body, my knee. Let’s really figure this out so we can strengthen other areas on your body and not have to deal with it all season long.’”

Bamba also expressed relief over the progress made: “I’ve dealt with it for a while, back in Philly. It was annoying, but it’s not one specific injury. I kept getting this pocket of fluid in my knee, and it was frustrating because we couldn’t figure out why it was happening. Now, though, we have a plan to manage it moving forward.”

Collin Sexton 2 of the Utah Jazz passes the ball as Mo Bamba 4 of the Los Angeles Clippers defends during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game on Sunday November 17, 2024 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Bamba’s strong first impression

Bamba’s presence energized Clippers fans, and his performance hinted at the impact he can make as he continues his recovery. Against the Jazz, Bamba contributed 9 points, converting 4 of 8 field goals and hitting 1 of 1 free throws. He added 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 turnover in the team’s seventh win of the season.

NBA News: Clippers HC makes bold comparison between Michael Jordan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

As he regains full fitness, Bamba could earn a spot in the starting lineup, giving the Clippers another weapon in their rotation. His mix of size, skill, and defensive ability offers significant upside as the team pushes forward.

Bamba on playing back-to-backs

Bamba also weighed in on the challenges of playing back-to-back games, referencing Joel Embiid’s comments about the difficulties of managing such schedules.

“I’m not Joel. I’m going to die on my shield if I have to,” Bamba said with a smile. “There’s definitely a plan in place. I think there was a bit of a restriction here, but I didn’t hit those minutes. Going into tomorrow, I feel pretty comfortable and ready to go.”

The Clippers face a tough schedule ahead, beginning with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. After that, they’ll take on the Orlando Magic at the Intuit Dome, followed by a potential NBA Cup group-stage debut for Bamba against the Sacramento Kings. With Bamba now in the mix, the Clippers have another reason to be optimistic as they look to climb the Western Conference standings.