NBA News: Clippers HC makes bold comparison between Michael Jordan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue stated that the playing style of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reminds him of none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as strong contenders in the NBA this season, currently sitting atop the Western Conference with an impressive 11-2 record. Leading the charge is Shai Gilgeous–Alexander, who has established himself as one of the league’s elite players. His standout performances have drawn high praise, including a jaw-dropping comparison from Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue to the iconic Michael Jordan.

At just 26 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander has displayed not only exceptional scoring ability but also a knack for elevating the play of his teammates. This unique combination of leadership and skill prompted Lue to see shades of Jordan in the Thunder guard’s game.

“As a younger player, you can tend to get out of control or try to get my points,” Lue shared in an interview with ESPN. “He knows it’s going to come to him the style they play, he knows the ball’s going to come back.” Lue stated.

“He allows other guys to get going, allows other guys that he trusts with the basketball [to score early],” he continued. “But he knows that at any point in time he can take over the game. He reminds you a lot of the greats like [Michael] Jordan.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives past Julian Strawther #3 of the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Ball Arena. Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Shai’s stellar season

Gilgeous-Alexander is putting together an extraordinary NBA season for OKC, highlighted by a career-high 45-point outing in a recent win over the Clippers.

The Thunder guard leads his team in scoring, averaging 27.9 points per game on 49.2% shooting from the field and 30.7% from three-point range. His all-around contributions include 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, solidifying his case as one of the NBA’s top guard.

What’s next for OKC and Shai?

The Thunder will have to compete without their star Chet Holmgren, who shared his thoughts after major injury setback. OKC are set to face the Dallas Mavericks tonight, wrapping up a six-game homestand. Following this matchup, OKC will travel to San Antonio to play the Spurs on November 19 before returning home to take on the Portland Trail Blazers the next day.

From there, OKC embarks on a challenging four-game road trip with matchups against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets. These games will provide another test for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder as they look to solidify their status as contenders in the West.