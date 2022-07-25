The Brooklyn Nets needed Kyrie Irving on the court, so they hired a lobbyist to try and get New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate lifted last season.

Kyrie Irving's situation was one of the biggest reasons behind the Brooklyn Nets' debacle. His status as a part-time player hurt his team on the court and reportedly drove James Harden away mid-season.

The spotlight was never on the hardwood. All people talked about was Kyrie and whether he'd get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it also took a toll on the team's chemistry. They couldn't practice together, and eventually, he could only play on the road.

The Nets were aware of Kyrie's importance on and off the floor and were eager to go the distance to get him to suit up. That's why they reportedly hired a lobbyist to try and convince new NYC Mayor Eric Adams to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

NBA News: Nets Hired A Lobbyist To Try And Get The Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Lifted

(Transcript via Brian Lewis and Josh Kosman of The New York Post)

"It's clear the mandate change and Irving's stance put an end to those title hopes. Sitting second in the East on Jan. 15, the Nets dropped 16 of 21 after Durant suffered a left knee injury. They fell to eighth by the time he returned six weeks later — and Tsai took action.

On Feb. 6, Irving said, 'Anything can happen these next few days, the next week. Just crossing my fingers that something can come up either before All-Star break or even just after.' Two days later — with the Nets on an eight-game losing skid — they hired ex-New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to lobby new Mayor Eric Adams about changing the mandate so Irving could play at home.

After the Nets had lacked the time or possibly the interest in lobbying de Blasio, financial records show they agreed to spend $18,000 a month on lobbying Adams for 18 months."

Irving made a personal decision, just like millions of people. He protested the vaccine and claimed to be the voice of the voiceless. He stood by his decision regardless of how it would affect his team or how much money he'd give up.

While no one can judge a man by taking a stance for what he believes in, Irving's decision may have propelled a disaster for a franchise that risked everything so he and Kevin Durant could lead them to an NBA championship.