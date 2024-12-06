NBA News: Nikola Jokic delivers a candid message to his teammates after Nuggets’ loss

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a tough 126-114 loss during the NBA regular season despite another remarkable performance from star center Nikola Jokic. After the game, Jokic delivered a candid message to his teammates, emphasizing the need for clarity in the team’s identity.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP turned in a jaw-dropping stat line, posting 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists—his 139th career triple-double. This achievement moved Jokic past Magic Johnson into third place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list, trailing only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

However, Jokic wasn’t interested in celebrating milestones after the game. When asked about Nuggets‘ identity, the Serbian big man didn’t hold back. “I think 20 games in we should know who we are, and we should know what we’re supposed to do,” Jokic said bluntly. “I don’t know the answer to that question.”

“I think we are still kind of looking, and then we look good in some moments, we kind of look how we’re supposed to play,” he continued. “And then we just stop playing the way how we used to play, and then we look bad.”

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the second quarter of game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. (Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

Nuggets coach Malone gives credit to Cavaliers

Head coach Michael Malone attributed the loss to the dominance of the Cavaliers, highlighting their well-rounded performance and contrasting it with his team’s ongoing struggles.

“We’re not even close. I mean, they are 19-3, 20-3 now for a reason,” Malone said. “We are a team that is trying to find themselves, I think that’s fairly obvious tonight. They are a superior team across the board.”

Malone also emphasized the importance of self-reflection within the team. “I think everybody has to own where they are at, where we’re at,” he said. “It starts with me as a head coach to really look in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do better? How can I help this team more?’ We have to get back to playing we basketball for each other.”

Jamal Murray highlights Cavaliers’ shooting efficiency

The Cavaliers’ success from beyond the arc proved to be a decisive factor in the game. Jamal Murray praised Cleveland’s shooting and their ability to capitalize on defensive gaps.

“You can have a hand in a guy’s face, and he can still make it,” Murray noted. “We have guys that can do the same. They shot really well, though. It’s tough when you’re flying around and you’re scrambling.”

Murray also pointed out the development of Cleveland’s young core. “And (Evan) Mobley’s improved his shot, and guys are playing with confidence. The guys coming off the bench that they have are coming in and shooting really well,” he added. “It’s tough. That’s the game plan, try to get them off the line, but they’ve also got two bigs down there that command a lot of attention.”