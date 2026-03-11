What happens if Mexico lose or win vs Italy today in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Mexico face Italy in the final Pool B game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The matchup not only has many implications for the two teams involved, but also for the United States.

The two best teams in the group advance to the quarterfinals, and there is a very high possibility that Mexico, Italy, and the USA will finish this first round with a 3–1 record. That has generated a lot of uncertainty among fans about what could happen in Houston.

Four years ago, Mexico came very close to eliminating Japan, even with Shohei Ohtani, in the semifinals of the tournament. However, one slip-up could leave them out early of a WBC they entered with very high expectations.

What happens if Mexico lose against Italy in World Baseball Classic?

If Mexico lose to Italy today, they will be eliminated from the 2026 World Baseball Classic. In this scenario, the number of runs allowed would not matter. Italy, with a 4-0 record, and Team USA, with 3-1, would advance to the quarterfinals. Mexico would be out with a 2-2 record.

What happens if Mexico win vs Italy today in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

If Mexico win over Italy today, they will advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. They control their destiny to reach the next round and do not need a specific number of runs to advance. If Mexico secure a victory, they will have a guaranteed spot in the knockout stages.

What happens if Italy lose today against Mexico in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

If Italy lose today against Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, tiebreaking procedures will have to be applied to determine which teams advance. In this case, everything will be decided by the number of runs allowed in games played exclusively among these three teams.

At the moment, Team USA has allowed 11 runs, Italy 6 runs, and Mexico 5 runs. Therefore, if Mexico beat Italy and scores five or more runs, Mexico and Team USA will advance to the quarterfinals.

If Mexico win against Italy and score four runs or fewer, Mexico and Italy would advance to the quarterfinals. In this scenario, in one of the biggest surprises in baseball history, Team USA would be eliminated.