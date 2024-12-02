NBA News: Nikola Jokic reveals the main reason behind Nuggets' recent struggles

The Denver Nuggets find themselves far from the form that propelled them to an NBA championship just two seasons ago. Following a 126-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, star center Nikola Jokic opened up about the team’s struggles, offering insight into what’s holding them back.

Despite Jokic’s individual brilliance—posting his eighth triple-double of the season with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists—the Nuggets fell short. The Serbian star shot an efficient 50% from the field but struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 2 of his 7 attempts.

After the game, Jokic pointed to turnovers as the primary culprit behind the loss, with Denver committing 14 in the contest. “I think that’s what we do,” Jokic said. “I think we are passing the ball a lot and there is a lot of times that we turn the ball over.”

“I think we had this a couple weeks ago, it’s okay when you want to make the right play,” Jokic continued. “But I think some of them were bad turnovers, bad passes, but when you’re trying to pass a lot, you’re going to make a lot of turnovers.”

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball as Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers defends during their regular season game. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Jokic makes history despite Nuggets’ struggles

Even with the team’s recent difficulties, Jokic’s performances remain stellar. Against the Clippers, the reigning MVP tied Magic Johnson for the third-most triple-doubles in NBA history. The Serbian big man now sits behind Oscar Robertson (181 triple-doubles) and current teammate Russell Westbrook, who holds the record with 200.

Jokic also achieved another milestone: becoming the only player in league history to average a triple-double while shooting 50% from three-point range in a single month, according to StatMamba.

Nuggets coach stays optimistic

With upcoming matchups against the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nuggets face a tough road ahead. Despite this, head coach Michael Malone remains confident in his team’s ability to bounce back, citing the leadership of Jokic and Jamal Murray as vital.

“But you know, Nikola, ten years, and Jamal, nine years,” Malone noted of his veteran stars. “We’ve been through a lot. There are going to be rough stretches in any season. But you know, those guys. They lead with positivity and patience and not overreacting to the bumps in the road that are sure to come in a season.”