NBA News: Nuggets HC Michael Malone issues strong warning to his players

As the NBA regular season approaches, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone delivered a stern message to his players, emphasizing the importance of preparation and focus.

Following another loss in the NBA preseason, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone addressed the team’s underwhelming performance. After falling 118-114 to the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets now sit at 0-3 in preseason play, raising concerns about their readiness for the upcoming regular season.

Frustration is building as the Nuggets have yet to secure a win since their first preseason game. In response, Malone delivered a stern message to his players, emphasizing the need to improve before the regular season tips off.

During a post-game press conference after Sunday’s loss to the Suns, Malone expressed his concerns about his team’s preparation: “The league has gotten so soft. Everybody’s afraid to condition and run. Well, we have to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malone continued, reflecting on his team’s lack of intensity in practice: “I was probably a little hard on some of those guys in practice. I think we need to get up and down the court more.”

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 19, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

Malone questions players’ conditioning

In addition to his concerns about their performance, Malone also questioned his players’ conditioning ahead of the regular season: “I don’t think we’re in great shape right now. That’s something we talked about as coaches during the game. Some guys looked winded and a bit tired out there.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Nikola Jokic claims Russell Westbrook could improve Denver Nuggets' defense

Despite these concerns, Malone sees value in using the preseason struggles as a learning experience, hoping to strengthen the team as they gear up for the regular season.

Advertisement

“We can take a lot of positives and we can also look at all the areas that we struggled in and challenge ourselves to be better. We have OKC coming in then we go to Minnesota and then get ready for a season opener and I’m excited for what’s ahead of us because there is so much room to improve,” Malone added.

What’s next for Malone and the Denver Nuggets?

With the preseason winding down, Malone is aiming for a strong finish to prepare for their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he hopes the Nuggets will get off to a fast start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nuggets’ fixture: