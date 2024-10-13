NBA News: Nikola Jokic claims Russell Westbrook could improve Denver Nuggets' defense

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic shared his thoughts on how Russell Westbrook's arrival could significantly improve the team's defense.

The addition of Russell Westbrook to the Denver Nuggets has sparked excitement within the team, with many believing his presence brings a positive impact. Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is particularly optimistic, expressing confidence that Westbrook can help elevate the team’s transition defense.

The Nuggets, who failed to defend their NBA title last season after a disappointing playoff exit, brought in the veteran point guard—who holds the record for most triple-doubles in NBA history—to complement Jokic and Jamal Murray in their quest to contend for another championship.

Following a recent practice, Jokic emphasized the importance of working on their transition defense and noted how Westbrook’s experience could be a game-changer for Denver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think we are lucky that we have Russ on our team,” Jokic said. “He’s the guy that’s been doing that for a decade or two. He’s doing that at a really high level. He can help us a lot in that category.”

Russel Westbrook of Denver Nuggets shoots during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Advertisement

Jamal Murray says Nuggets are ready to bounce back

Jamal Murray is equally optimistic about the upcoming season and believes the Nuggets are poised to make a strong comeback. The guard credited the team’s productive training camp and Westbrook’s arrival as key reasons for Denver’s improved energy heading into the new season.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Nuggets star shares candid thoughts on Russell Westbrook’s impact on the team

“I think we’re ready to bounce back,” Murray said in an interview with The Sporting News. “The energy is really high. We’ve had a great training camp, spent a lot of time together over these past couple of weeks, and I think all that’s starting to come into play. We’re really excited to get it going.”

Advertisement

Murray is confident that the extra preparation will lead to a fast start. “I think we’ll get off to a great start just by the amount of time we’ve had together, getting to know each other on a personal level. I’m looking forward to seeing that translate on the court.”

see also NBA News: Russell Westbrook’s big plans to elevate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

He also stressed that winning should be the team’s primary focus. “When you have a group that’s talented and ready to win, that’s all it has to be about. So I think just winning should be the priority for everybody, and if we keep that mindset, we can get the job done.”

Advertisement