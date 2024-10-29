NBA News: Paolo Banchero opens up about standout performance in Magic’s win over Pacers

Paolo Banchero shared his thoughts after achieving a personal best in points scored during the Orlando Magic’s thrilling win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Orlando Magic secured a tight 119-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers, fueled by one of Paolo Banchero’s best performances in his NBA career. The forward posted a career-high 50 points and achieved multiple records in the process.

With 50 points, Banchero became the first Magic player since the legendary Tracy McGrady to reach this number in a single game. He also set a new mark as the youngest forward to hit 50, similar to LeBron James in 2006. Additionally, he became the first player in NBA history to log 50 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks, and 3 three-pointers, according to StatMuse.

“I just wanted to come in with an aggressive mindset and get to the rim to start the game,” Banchero said. “When did I think I had it going? Probably when I made my first five free throws. I felt it pretty early, just felt good, I was playing confident. Honestly, I didn’t even know how much I had in the first half; I was just out there hooping.”

Banchero noted that his season start wasn’t as strong as he’d hoped, and he felt the need for a mental reset. “It’s still early, fourth game. I just wanted to come out like I said and be aggressive,” Banchero explained. “I wasn’t happy after the Memphis game and knew that this was a big game — not only for us but for Indiana as well.”

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Banchero on his leadership with the Magic

Banchero acknowledged that being the team leader means bringing consistency and intensity to every game to inspire his teammates, and he’s working on that commitment.

“I think being a leader, you gotta set the tone for the rest of the team. Sometimes I forget that,” Banchero reflected. “My intensity has to be at a certain level every night for us to be a good team. I’m still working on that, still trying to bring that every night. It’s very early, but I’m getting there.”

Magic HC praises Banchero as one of the NBA’s best

Following Banchero’s stellar game against the Pacers, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley expressed his admiration for the young forward’s skill in carrying the team.

“It’s one of those games where you’re just watching and you’re coaching, but you’re sitting there just enjoying his process and watching a great player perform,” Mosley said. “He was an artist out there — put the team on his back with guys down, and guys stepped up and joined in the party.”

“Right now, I think so; he’s one of the best basketball players I’ve been around,” Mosley continued. “The way he pushes himself to be great and makes those around him great — that’s what great players do.”