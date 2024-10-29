Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Rui Hachimura explains the reason over strong start with the Lakers

Rui Hachimura revealed the reasons behind his great performance for the Los Angeles Lakers at the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesRui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena

By Gianni Taina

Despite a recent loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers have kicked off the NBA season in strong fashion, showcasing a markedly improved team compared to last year. Rui Hachimura has experienced significant growth and shared the reasons for his success.

Following a victory over the Sacramento Kings, Hachimura spoke with reporters and credited his teammates for his strong start. “Playing with LeBron, AD, AR [Austin Reaves], D’Lo, those guys can pass and they’re always looking, watching,” Hachimura said.

I trust them, and they know I’m good at it. So I think those chemistries we’ve been working on since day one, since I got here, and it’s getting better,” he continued. “It’s just the timing. When my defender loses vision because of the attention they get… it’s just the timing when they turn their heads… they always see me.”

Advertisement

The Lakers began the season with three consecutive home wins but faced a setback at the beginnig of their five-game road trip, starting with the loss to the Suns. Before returning to Los Angeles, LeBron James’ squad will face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Phoenix Suns reacts as Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs the court during the second half at Footprint Center. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Phoenix Suns reacts as Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs the court during the second half at Footprint Center. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Advertisement

Hachimura’s role under JJ Redick

Last season, under head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura struggled for playing time during a disappointing Lakers campaign. However, with JJ Redick now at the helm, he has started all four games and appears to have gained the confidence he was missing.

NBA News: Lakers&#039; Reaves reveals JJ Redick&#039;s strong reaction after loss against Suns

see also

NBA News: Lakers' Reaves reveals JJ Redick's strong reaction after loss against Suns

Through the Lakers’ first four games of the season, Hachimura is averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He’s shooting 43.9 percent from the field, 61.5 percent from three-point range, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Hachimura says team’s mindset has shifted

Hachimura also emphasized a notable shift in the team’s mindset compared to last season. “I told you guys before the season started, last year we were kind of messing around, like you guys saw that,” he said.

“Just the lineup, everything, injuries, all that. We didn’t have the mindset of, ‘OK, let’s take No. 1 in the West.’” He added, “We didn’t have that mindset, but this year, I think we have that since we started training camp.”

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin sets ambitious return date after injury
NFL

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin sets ambitious return date after injury

Neymar's $26 million purchase fuels speculation of potential reunion with Messi at Inter Miami
Soccer

Neymar's $26 million purchase fuels speculation of potential reunion with Messi at Inter Miami

MLB Video: Anthony Volpe’s grand slam puts Yankees ahead of Dodgers in 3rd inning
MLB

MLB Video: Anthony Volpe’s grand slam puts Yankees ahead of Dodgers in 3rd inning

NBA News: Lakers' Reaves reveals JJ Redick's strong reaction after loss against Suns
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' Reaves reveals JJ Redick's strong reaction after loss against Suns

Better Collective Logo