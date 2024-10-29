NBA News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight after Lakers’ loss to the Suns

Anthony Davis addressed his team’s recent loss to the Phoenix Suns and previewed the challenging road trip ahead for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers fell 109-105 to the Phoenix Suns, marking the first loss of JJ Redick’s head coaching NBA career. Despite the setback, Anthony Davis expressed optimism about the team’s outlook.

Davis continued his strong start to the season, posting 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 assists. The big man has been a force early on, recording over 30 points in the Lakers’ previous wins.

“We don’t expect to lose, you know. But, we’re realists. Realistically, probably gonna lose a game out there, but we didn’t want to start off with the first loss on this trip. But, it happened,” Davis said.

“I like the way the guys competed, and we played extremely hard,” he continued. “Now, we bounce back against a Cleveland team. Another team that’s playing extremely well. So we gotta go in and try not to lose two in a row. We got different talent for us all year to not lose two in a row.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes a move on Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Lakers’ trip road

The Lakers began their road trip with the loss to Phoenix after starting the season with three straight home games and securing those as wins. Now, the Lakers will take on a four-game road swing.

First heading to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Wednesday, October 30, followed by matchups against the Raptors on Friday, November 1, the Detroit Pistons on Monday and finally the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

LeBron James echoes Davis’ message

Fellow team leader LeBron James also emphasized the importance of avoiding a losing streak. “I just want to be able to bounce back and not let the snowball turn into an avalanche, obviously, when it comes to the loss column,” James said.

“We’re still learning our system, learning each other on the floor,” James continued. “But we want to make sure the losses don’t come in bunches. We’re looking forward to the next matchup.”

