It's not easy to stand out in the NBA, let alone become a perennial starter. There's always someone who's younger, faster, more athletic, or a better fit for the roster, so lineups are often subject to changes.

Even so, some players have managed to establish themselves as starters regardless of where they play. They make too much money and are too good of a player not to be heavily involved in the team's scheme.

But then again, this is a ruthless business, and anything can change in the blink of an eye. With that in mind, let's take a look at three veteran stars whose days as a starter should come to an end this season.

NBA Rumors: 3 Former Stars Who Should Come Off The Bench In 2022

3. Mike Conley

Mike Conley is one of the most underrated players of all time. He's a vocal leader, a floor general, and a guy who can successfully pull the strings of an offense while being a solid team defender as well.

But the Utah Jazz don't need any of that right now. They need Collin Sexton to get as many shots and touches as he can handle, and there's no point in Conley taking minutes away from Malik Beasley, either.

2. Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo is listed as the starting shooting guard for the Miami Heat, but that may not be their best option right now. He was quite solid on limited minutes, but he didn't look all that well next to Jimmy Butler.

Moreover, having Oladipo come off the bench would give them a dynamic combo guard that could play on and off the ball and guard multiple positions. Also, that would allow Tyler Herro to become a starter and prove his worth once and for all.

1. Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers now have Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook, and Scottie Pippen Jr. on the same team, all while also having an elite playmaker in LeBron James.

The Lakers' second unit is thin and unimpressive, and they don't need another ball-dominant player in their starting lineup. So, the only way the Westbrook experiment works in L.A. is by having him come off the bench instead.